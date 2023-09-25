Storage data backup and recovery solutions

The IBM FlashSystem® Cyber Vault solution, implemented by IBM Lab Services, is designed to help speed cyberattack detection and recovery. It runs continuously, using standard database tools and automation software to monitor snapshots as they are created by Safeguarded Copy. By checking these Safeguarded Copy snapshots for immediate indications of changes or corruption caused by malware or ransomware, IBM FlashSystem® helps reduce cyberattack recovery time from days to hours.
Based on the NIST Security Framework, the Cyber Resiliency Assessment Tool (CRAT) is a no-cost, two-hour workshop that provides a bridge mechanism to evaluate the current data protection state of your organization, identify gaps, strengths and weaknesses, and provide recommendations to build an effective cyber resiliency plan.
The General Treasury of Morocco reduced backup and recovery infrastructure costs by over 70% with IBM solutions.
The resilience of the IBM solution enabled Jefferson to bounce back from an accident that severed a large portion of their storage system.
PT Wings Surya accelerated data backups and added resilience to their IT infrastructure.