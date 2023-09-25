Storage data backup and recovery solutions

The IBM FlashSystem® Cyber Vault solution, implemented by IBM Lab Services, is designed to help speed cyberattack detection and recovery. It runs continuously, using standard database tools and automation software to monitor snapshots as they are created by Safeguarded Copy. By checking these Safeguarded Copy snapshots for immediate indications of changes or corruption caused by malware or ransomware, IBM FlashSystem® helps reduce cyberattack recovery time from days to hours.