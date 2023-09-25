Storage data backup and recovery solutions

Data resilience

The IBM FlashSystem® Cyber Vault solution, implemented by IBM Lab Services, is designed to help speed cyberattack detection and recovery. It runs continuously, using standard database tools and automation software to monitor snapshots as they are created by Safeguarded Copy. By checking these Safeguarded Copy snapshots for immediate indications of changes or corruption caused by malware or ransomware, IBM FlashSystem® helps reduce cyberattack recovery time from days to hours.

Redefine cyber resilience with IBM FlashSystem storage

Meet the next-generation flash storage with enhanced performance and unique cyber resiliency capabilities.
Take the cyber resiliency assessment today

Based on the NIST Security Framework, the Cyber Resiliency Assessment Tool (CRAT) is a no-cost, two-hour workshop that provides a bridge mechanism to evaluate the current data protection state of your organization, identify gaps, strengths and weaknesses, and provide recommendations to build an effective cyber resiliency plan.

Confident cyber security Boost data security and resilience while lowering operating costs.
Reduce storage and operational costs

The General Treasury of Morocco reduced backup and recovery infrastructure costs by over 70% with IBM solutions.

Protect data with tape or immutable object storage

The resilience of the IBM solution enabled Jefferson to bounce back from an accident that severed a large portion of their storage system.

Speed data backup and recovery

PT Wings Surya accelerated data backups and added resilience to their IT infrastructure.

Backup and recovery solutions High performance cyber resilience solutions
Added layer of protection with immutable and isolated copies to address today’s evolving threats, allowing you to quickly recover after a cyberattack.
All-in-one data protection
An all-in-one data protection solution for VMs, Windows® file systems, databases, applications, SaaS workloads and containers in hybrid cloud environments. End-to-end SLA policies streamline operational recovery, data reuse and long-term data retention.
Cloud-based data protection
Secure your valuable SaaS data including, Azure, Microsoft 365, Dynamics 365 and Salesforce, gain control over the frequency, timing and granularity of your backup and restore operations to improve resilience.
Advanced copy data management
Simplified, easy-to-access solution including a self-service portal, to make copies available to data consumers when and where they need them, without creating unnecessary copies or leaving unused copies on valuable storage.
Enterprise cyber resilient storage
Ultimate cyber protection made easy with immutable storage that prevents production data from being modified or deleted when a cyberattack occurs.
IBM Tape air gap protection
Enhanced data protection against corruption due to malware or ransomware attacks through tape solutions that physically isolate data from a local area network.
Storage data protection case studies Micro Strategies protects client data
Using the IBM Storage portfolio, Micro Strategies created DataVault, a managed security service that helps clients quickly identify and recover from cyberattacks.
Data Action reduces response time
With high-performance IBM FlashSystem storage, Data Action hosts its IBM QRadar SIEM solution. The deployment has had a significant impact on the ability of their security operations center (SOC) to analyze security threats.
Cyber resiliency assessment
Take the assessment to see if your organization is prepared to face cyber threats that can disrupt normal business operations, cause valuable data loss, and harm your customers and reputation.
Shifting from Cybersecurity to Cyber Resilience
Take a deeper look at cyber resilience, which not only defends against cyberattacks, but also ensures you have recovery solutions to get back to normal quickly after an attack. Explore four key components of IBM’s cyber resilience solution, Cyber Vault, alongside the important role that storage plays in resiliency.
Accelerating Ransomware Detection Response
Learn how deploying IBM FlashSystem storage and Safeguarded Copy with IBM Security® QRadar® can enhance your cyber threat detection capabilities so you can take preventative action and speed recovery.
Data Resilience for Containers
IBM Storage Protect Plus supports true data resilience for containers. Native integration with Red Hat® OpenShift® and Kubernetes enables developer productivity while ensuring complete data recovery.
IBM Storage community
Discuss trends in the storage industry with your peers and find out the latest and greatest within your favorite IBM Storage solutions.
Enhanced Cyber Resilience Threat Detection
Learn about how IBM® QRadar® and the Safeguarded Copy feature can quickly detect early security threats. Such early detection protects and quickly recovers the data if a cyberattack occurs.
Safeguarded Copy Implementation Guide
See how the IBM FlashSystem Safeguarded Copy function can support your ability create cyber-resilient and automated backup copies for data recovery.
Additional data protection is now available for SAP HANA, Epic Healthcare, Microsoft 365 and Salesforce. (18:23)
Technology lifecycle services for IBM Storage
IBM provides support and services for IBM Storage products and solutions to help clients plan, deploy, support, optimize and refresh their IBM Storage solutions.
