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What is IBM Cloud Backup for Classic?
IBM Cloud® Backup for Classic is a full-featured, agent-based backup and recovery system managed through a web interface. Back up data between IBM Cloud servers in one or more IBM Cloud global data centers.
Trusted data protection
Implement and monitor backup policies from anywhere.
Choose an IBM data center or go outside the network.
Recover backup data from more than one facility.
Simplify management with central administration.
Plan backups for daily, weekly or custom intervals.
Enable compatibility with many third-party software apps.
End back door access to data with front-end encryption.
Restore from a previous backup or various other recovery points.
Reduce your front-end and back-end deduplication.
It helps ensure that the backup process is adaptive to data types.
Backup for Classic in action
Recover backup data from a known point in time.
Manage responsive, critical customer applications.
Roll out system maintenance by using managed backups.
Manage backups of intellectual property and compliance.
Start your backup journey