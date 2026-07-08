IBM Cloud Backup for Classic

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Blue-lit aisle between rows of server racks in a data center

Overview

What is IBM Cloud Backup for Classic?

IBM Cloud® Backup for Classic is a full-featured, agent-based backup and recovery system managed through a web interface. Back up data between IBM Cloud servers in one or more IBM Cloud global data centers.

Features

Trusted data protection

Always-on applications

Implement and monitor backup policies from anywhere.

 Global support

Choose an IBM data center or go outside the network.

 Multivaulting capabilities

Recover backup data from more than one facility.

 Web-based GUI

Simplify management with central administration.

 Scheduled backups

Plan backups for daily, weekly or custom intervals.

 Plug-in software support

Enable compatibility with many third-party software apps.

 End-to-end encryption

End back door access to data with front-end encryption.

 System image and granular recovery

Restore from a previous backup or various other recovery points.

 DeltaPro Deduplication

Reduce your front-end and back-end deduplication.

 Intelligent compression

It helps ensure that the backup process is adaptive to data types.

Use cases

Backup for Classic in action

Reconstructing servers

Recover backup data from a known point in time.
Managing customer applications

Manage responsive, critical customer applications.
Supporting global applications

Roll out system maintenance by using managed backups.

 
    Securing trade secrets and regulatory compliance

    Manage backups of intellectual property and compliance.

     

      Resources

      Start your backup journey

      Provisioning IBM Cloud Backup for Classic
      Find ordering information, how to access and view details in the customer portal and how to install the agent.
      Getting started with IBM Cloud Backup for Classic
      See how to configure ports to allow communication between the IBM Cloud Backup agent and Web CC.
      Configuring IBM Cloud Backup for Classic
      Learn what's next after you've ordered IBM Cloud Backup and the device is installed.
      Restoring data from IBM Cloud Backup for Classic
      Get step-by-step instructions on how to restore to a previous state.
      Installing plug-ins for the IBM Cloud Backup for Classic software agent
      Find details about various plug-ins, including capabilities, installation instructions and more.
      IBM Cloud Backup for Classic FAQs
      Find answers to common questions about IBM Cloud Backup for Classic. Learn troubleshooting steps, requirements and best practices for a smooth setup.
      Take the next step

      Get started with IBM Cloud Backup or book a meeting with an IBM expert to discuss how it can advance your specific business needs.

      1. Order IBM Cloud Backup for Classic