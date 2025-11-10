IBM Cloud Backup and Recovery

Protect IBM Cloud workloads with managed, application consistent data protection. A resilient, secure and scalable backup.

Managed, secure, policy-driven data protection

IBM Cloud® Backup and Recovery is a provider managed, policy-driven, secure and cost-optimized backup service. It offers application consistent backup for IBM Cloud workloads—helping your data remain compliant, secure and recoverable without the added complexity of managing the backup infrastructure.

Benefits

Flexibility of cloud backup and recovery
Scalable and flexible protection

Protect a wide variety of application workloads at scale with deep customization options—all tailored to your specific data protection needs in the location you need it.
Durability of cloud back up and recovery
Smart and safe data management

Safeguard your always-available backup copies with encryption-at-rest, encryption-in-transit and enterprise-grade access controls.
Simplicity with IBM cloud
IBM-managed offering for peace of mind

IBM manages the infrastructure and maintenance of the service, allowing you to focus on data protection by using our transparent, consumption-based price per GB-hour model.
Features

Backup capabilities

Use predefined backup policies or customize them according to business need. Take control of restores with full or partial restore option. Get back to your business quickly with application and crash-consistent backups. You can also choose retention of your backups. 
Ease of use

Protect and manage IBM Cloud workloads through centralized backup management. Use predefined backup policies or customize as needed. Achieve granular recoveries with robust search and filter capability.
Monitoring, compliance, auditing

Gain full visibility and control of your backups with detailed audit trails—ensuring secure, compliant and accountable backup operations. Alerts and notifications to keep yourself updated on all important activities and events.

 
Enterprise security

Take full control of your backups with encryption key management, encryption-at-rest and in-transit, BYOK and secure transfer through private end-points. Central IAM and RBAC keep access governed in one place so backup access stays secure and streamlined.
