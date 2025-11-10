Protect IBM Cloud workloads with managed, application consistent data protection. A resilient, secure and scalable backup.
IBM Cloud® Backup and Recovery is a provider managed, policy-driven, secure and cost-optimized backup service. It offers application consistent backup for IBM Cloud workloads—helping your data remain compliant, secure and recoverable without the added complexity of managing the backup infrastructure.
Use predefined backup policies or customize them according to business need. Take control of restores with full or partial restore option. Get back to your business quickly with application and crash-consistent backups. You can also choose retention of your backups.
Protect and manage IBM Cloud workloads through centralized backup management. Use predefined backup policies or customize as needed. Achieve granular recoveries with robust search and filter capability.
Gain full visibility and control of your backups with detailed audit trails—ensuring secure, compliant and accountable backup operations. Alerts and notifications to keep yourself updated on all important activities and events.
Take full control of your backups with encryption key management, encryption-at-rest and in-transit, BYOK and secure transfer through private end-points. Central IAM and RBAC keep access governed in one place so backup access stays secure and streamlined.
Try IBM Cloud Backup and Recovery today.