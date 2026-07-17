Purpose‑built for efficiency. Engineered for resilience. Ready for the demands of modern cloud workloads.
Scalable protection for your block and file storage data
Restore with confidence. Snapshots can be recovered to a new volume during instance provisioning, applied from an existing instance or used to create an unattached volume. This approach gives you the flexibility to support your recovery strategy without added complexity.
Take control of your backups
Automated crash-resistant snapshots regularly back up your VPC workloads, protecting data from accidental deletion, corruption, unexpected failures and outages.
Restore from snapshots quickly to recover instances or volumes and minimize service disruption.
Backup retention policies support governance and regulatory compliance by preserving data to meet organizational requirements.
Built natively into VPC, backups are fast, incremental, efficient and consistent without needing extra agents.
Create and manage backups through Console, CLI, API or Terraform, giving teams flexible automation options.
How it works
Storage backup policies for VPC use native VPC snapshots to capture point‑in‑time copies of your block or file storage volumes:
All operations can be executed through the console, CLI, API or Terraform for full automation and integration into your DevOps workflows.
To help you get started