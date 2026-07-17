How it works

Storage backup policies for VPC use native VPC snapshots to capture point‑in‑time copies of your block or file storage volumes:

Create backup policies defining frequency, schedules and retention. Assign policies to VPC volumes, shares or instances. Automated snapshots are created and maintained based on your policy. Restore directly from any backup point as needed.

All operations can be executed through the console, CLI, API or Terraform for full automation and integration into your DevOps workflows.