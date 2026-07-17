Storage backup policies for Virtual Private Cloud

Purpose‑built for efficiency. Engineered for resilience. Ready for the demands of modern cloud workloads.

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Overview

Scalable protection for your block and file storage data

Restore with confidence. Snapshots can be recovered to a new volume during instance provisioning, applied from an existing instance or used to create an unattached volume. This approach gives you the flexibility to support your recovery strategy without added complexity. 

Features

Take control of your backups

Automated crash-resistant snapshots regularly back up your VPC workloads, protecting data from accidental deletion, corruption, unexpected failures and outages.

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Restore from snapshots quickly to recover instances or volumes and minimize service disruption.

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Backup retention policies support governance and regulatory compliance by preserving data to meet organizational requirements.

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Built natively into VPC, backups are fast, incremental, efficient and consistent without needing extra agents.

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Create and manage backups through Console, CLI, API or Terraform, giving teams flexible automation options.

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How it works

Storage backup policies for VPC use native VPC snapshots to capture point‑in‑time copies of your block or file storage volumes:

  1. Create backup policies defining frequency, schedules and retention.
  2. Assign policies to VPC volumes, shares or instances.
  3. Automated snapshots are created and maintained based on your policy.
  4. Restore directly from any backup point as needed.

All operations can be executed through the console, CLI, API or Terraform for full automation and integration into your DevOps workflows.

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Resources

To help you get started

About backup for VPC
Automatically create backups and manually restore block storage for VPC volumes and File Storage for VPC.
Creating backup policies and plans
Your backup plans to schedule backup creation and retention.
About Block Storage for VPC snapshots
Create a point-in-time copy of your boot or data volume.
FAQs for backup for VPC
Find answers to common questions about how the IBM Cloud® backup for VPC service works.
Take the next step

Automated, policy‑driven backups for VPC—no scripts, no manual ops. Learn how it works or enable protection today in minutes.

  1. Sign up today
  2. Learn more about storage backup policies for VPC