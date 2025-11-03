Accelerate portfolio growth, efficiency and exit readiness with IBM’s private equity consulting expertise—powered by AI and hybrid cloud
Every private equity leader is chasing the same outcome—faster value creation across holdings. But shorter hold periods, rising investor expectations and legacy systems can make it harder to move at processing element speed.
This space is where IBM comes in—helping private equity firms and portfolio companies turn operational complexity into measurable value.
By combining AI, automation and hybrid cloud, IBM Consulting® accelerates efficiency and growth—helping you boost EBITDA, expand margins and build a stronger exit story.
We work as an extension of your team, co-creating solutions that scale and deliver measurable outcomes—not slide decks. With the right technology and a shared focus on outcomes, we help you deliver value that compounds across every holding.
From diligence to exit, IBM helps uncover and deliver value fast. We conduct rapid technology and AI readiness assessments that reveal hidden efficiencies pre- and post-acquisition. Our post-close “value blitz” programs deliver quick SG&A optimization and our aligned-incentive pricing ensures we win when you do.
Turn data into performance. IBM helps portfolio companies automate finance, procurement and HR to reduce costs, accelerate close cycles and sharpen forecasting accuracy. Reimagine how work gets done—uncover savings, free up capital and fuel growth with measurable wins that add up fast.
Scale smarter. Portfolio companies need modern infrastructure without the complexity or cost of enterprise overhauls. IBM delivers fit-for-purpose hybrid cloud and app modernization built for lean teams—quick to deploy, easy to manage and proven to deliver measurable ROI.
40% reduction in finance operating costs and 70% vendor expense reduction—powered by the same AI playbooks we now deliver to clients.
Bringing AI productivity to life with Riyadh Air.
IBM named a Leader for scaling generative AI from pilots to production with industry-specific accelerators and outcome-based delivery.
IBM is recognized for embedding generative AI across finance workflows and driving cost efficiency with 30K+ finance practitioners.
IBM Consulting named a Market Leader for reinventing enterprise operations with generative AI to unlock new business value.
Speed digital transformation, gain more operational efficiency and reduce costs with AI-driven insights from IBM business operations solutions.
IBM Consulting delivers expert data and AI consulting services to help enterprises build responsible, scalable AI strategies.
IBM watsonx Orchestrate® is a generative AI and automation solution that empowers your business by automating tasks, simplifying complex processes.
