Accelerate portfolio growth, efficiency and exit readiness with IBM's private equity consulting expertise—powered by AI and hybrid cloud

Smarter portfolios, stronger returns

Every private equity leader is chasing the same outcome—faster value creation across holdings. But shorter hold periods, rising investor expectations and legacy systems can make it harder to move at processing element speed.

This space is where IBM comes in—helping private equity firms and portfolio companies turn operational complexity into measurable value.

By combining AI, automation and hybrid cloud, IBM Consulting® accelerates efficiency and growth—helping you boost EBITDA, expand margins and build a stronger exit story.

We work as an extension of your team, co-creating solutions that scale and deliver measurable outcomes—not slide decks. With the right technology and a shared focus on outcomes, we help you deliver value that compounds across every holding.
Use cases
Deal enablement and value creation

From diligence to exit, IBM helps uncover and deliver value fast. We conduct rapid technology and AI readiness assessments that reveal hidden efficiencies pre- and post-acquisition. Our post-close “value blitz” programs deliver quick SG&A optimization and our aligned-incentive pricing ensures we win when you do.
AI-powered business operations

Turn data into performance. IBM helps portfolio companies automate finance, procurement and HR to reduce costs, accelerate close cycles and sharpen forecasting accuracy. Reimagine how work gets done—uncover savings, free up capital and fuel growth with measurable wins that add up fast.

Cloud modernization for the midmarket

Scale smarter. Portfolio companies need modern infrastructure without the complexity or cost of enterprise overhauls. IBM delivers fit-for-purpose hybrid cloud and app modernization built for lean teams—quick to deploy, easy to manage and proven to deliver measurable ROI.

Performance you can count on

IBM

40% reduction in finance operating costs and 70% vendor expense reduction—powered by the same AI playbooks we now deliver to clients.
Dun and Bradstreet

D&B clients saved >10% of time to evaluate supplier risk.
Riyadh Air

Bringing AI productivity to life with Riyadh Air.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners

USD 40M+ in benefits through AI-enabled procurement optimization.
AccorInvest

Modernized finance systems improved cash-flow forecasting and reporting, accelerating the speed to close.
Trends in private equity

From AI Projects to Profits: How Agentic AI Sustains Financial Returns
Put AI to work in Finance - Learn how to harness the potential of AI in Finance
CEO Study 2025
Chief AI Officers cut through complexity to create new paths to value
Awards and recognition Recognized globally for measurable business impact, not just technology delivery.
Everest Group AI and Generative AI Services PEAK Matrix® 2024

IBM named a Leader for scaling generative AI from pilots to production with industry-specific accelerators and outcome-based delivery.

Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Finance & Accounting BPO 2025

IBM is recognized for embedding generative AI across finance workflows and driving cost efficiency with 30K+ finance practitioners.

HFS Horizons: Generative Enterprise Services 2025

IBM Consulting named a Market Leader for reinventing enterprise operations with generative AI to unlock new business value.

