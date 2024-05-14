Each IBM capability plays a distinct role in Sompo Sigorta’s new solution. First, when new documents arrive, the company uses IBM Datacap technology to capture the pertinent information and classify the documents. “In the past, we had to manually dispatch batches of documents to different departments three or four times a day,” explains Yücesoy. “Now, IBM Datacap classifies the documents as ‘a legal document’ or ‘a bodily injury document’ and we can immediately initiate the process without wasting time.”

Once the documents are delivered to the related departments, the business process management (BPM) capabilities of the IBM Business Automation Workflow technology come into play. Claims processing specialists use the IBM software to assess the information on the claim file and make necessary changes. “If they need to enter extra meta data, they just click on the item which is listed on BPM and enter the required data in the corresponding Datacap user interface. After that, all data is transferred to Filenet,” Yücesoy explains.

Finally, the IBM FileNet Content Manager capability automatically sends the documents to the accountable in-house application for processing. Since this information is shared among the systems, Sompo Sigorta can eliminate rework and ensure consistency across the enterprise.

The Sompo Sigorta project team has decided to implement this project one department at a time. The COVID-19 pandemic began just after the project’s first phase—implementing the software for the legal department—was completed. Fortunately, the team was able to complete the second phase—implementing the software for the claims department—remotely. The claims and legal departments worked from home during the pandemic period thanks to this project.