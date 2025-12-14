To tackle their business challenges, Social Security Scotland took the decision to invest and partnered with IBM Consulting® and Nordcloud, an IBM Company, to outline and assist in the implementation of a comprehensive FinOps transformation. The implementation began with the deployment of the IBM® Cloudability® platform, a leading FinOps tool that provides immediate visibility into cloud spend and surfaces actionable cost optimization opportunities.

On one side of the partnership, IBM Consulting worked closely with Social Security Scotland’s engineering leadership and Chief Digital Officer (CDO) to assess the financial impact of their cloud usage and define a roadmap for transformation. This strategic advisory work was powered by IBM Cloud Platform Engineering Services and IBM Cloud and Technology Strategy, which helped architect a solution tailored to Social Security Scotland’s unique public sector environment.

Social Security Scotland chose not to implement the fully managed service but Nordcloud, defined the strategy, operating model and supported the required engineering efforts and the change generally. Leading, for example, to showback reports that revealed which teams were consuming cloud resources and how much they were spending. This enabled Social Security Scotland to ensure accurate cost attribution and foster a new culture of accountability. In addition, the IBM Consulting team also layered in custom analysis and semi-automated engineering solutions to identify and eliminate waste.

Security remained the top priority throughout the transformation. IBM, Nordcloud and the Social Security Scotland re-architected applications on AWS with security and compliance embedded by design. This included implementing “compliance as code” practices that aligned with the agency’s internal security standards, filling the gaps where controls had previously been missing. The team also introduced the use of enterprise-grade, open-source technologies to reduce licensing costs. Additionally, they created a tailored FinOps framework that combined automation, manual analysis and strategic consulting.

The result was a smarter, more transparent cloud strategy that not only optimized spend but also enhanced digital service delivery and operational resilience. Social Security Scotland is now at the forefront of FinOps capability in the UK public sector and a model for other organizations to deliver the best possible value for taxpayers.