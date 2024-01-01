Eliminating waste and optimizing spend enables reinvestment. This is what IBM means by “Save to Transform”. Let IBM Consulting help you self-fund your modernization journey through proper fiduciary governance of your cloud spend, grounded in the principles of the FinOps and TBM frameworks.

IBM Consulting delivers FinOps services in alignment with the FinOps.org Framework and TBM Council. We adhere to FinOps principles including collaboration, business value decision making, cloud spend ownership, data accessibility, centralized governance, and distributed accountability of cloud consumption. We inform, optimize, and operate with a FinOps and TBM culture that drives positive business outcomes.

We assist our clients the IBM Consulting way: