If the affected containers are mistakenly shipped in this condition, customers could experience severe and sometimes even fatal consequences. And even if the contaminated inventory is identified before shipping, many problems can still arise. The chemical company would have to discard the unusable barrels, impacting inventory levels and its ability to fulfill orders—which in turn could affect quarterly revenues, increase production costs and, ultimately, cost it a great deal of money.

IBM® Business Partner SingleStore worked to solve a similar safety issue for one customer, a chemical research plant. Within this facility, containers held various chemicals that were under study and required maintenance within certain thresholds. For instance, the minimum temperature threshold for this specific plant’s inventory is 27°F and the maximum is 30°F. Such data needs to be tracked using IoT sensors attached to all the stored containers, but this plant experienced fluctuating temperatures within those containers.

“They needed a digital transformation to help them become more of a data-driven organization. We needed to help them detect these temperature anomalies,” says Mark Lochbihler, SingleStore’s Global Director of Technical Alliances. “If container temperatures are too low or too high, the consequences could be fatal. Hence, swift action must be taken when the container’s temperature crosses the defined threshold.”