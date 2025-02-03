Detailed analyses positioned IBM® Power® as the optimal choice for Naviair’s SAP transformation, with its potential for superior performance, thanks to lower latency and robust reliability. By conducting thorough business cases across various on premise and cloud platforms, Naviair also discovered the potential for substantial cost reductions and improved Total Cost of Ownership (TCO).

“Based on a 5-year contract, IBM Power was over 3 times more cost-effective than a cloud solution, and on prem solutions using x86 were 50% more expensive than IBM,” comments Malvander.

A key factor in the decision was a 5-year capacity planning exercise conducted by IBM, to help Naviair validate that the company would have sufficient storage and processing capabilities. This enabled Naviair to be confident in the longevity of the chosen solution.

Recognizing the urgency to modernize its IT ecosystem, together with IBM Expert Labs, Naviair embarked on a transformation initiative centered around implementing IBM Power10 S1022 for its SAP HANA® environment.

Using an agile approach, Naviair tackled five major projects simultaneously:

Migrating SAP HANA databases

Conducting a comprehensive security and compliance assessment

Refreshing all hardware (server, storage, network, backup and monitoring)

Redefining the network

Enhancing the entire SAP landscape

“It was a true collaboration throughout the entire project,” notes Malvander. “We built up the Red Hat Enterprise Linux and AIX platform, the infrastructure, the patching, the compliance, the environment, everything from scratch during a 6-month time frame. We included a security evaluation on the infrastructure and SAP. We completed a landscape upgrade of the SAP environment that would usually take 6 months on its own. And lastly, we replaced the database from Microsoft SQL to SAP HANA—that's usually a project in itself. This is really what made IBM Expert Labs shine.”

The collaborative partnership with IBM Expert Labs enabled smooth transitions from x86 to Power, Microsoft SQL to SAP HANA, Windows to Red Hat® Enterprise Linux® (RHEL), and a new IBM FlashSystem® storage deployment, fostering mutual learning opportunities throughout the process.

“IBM gave me the confidence that this was do-able. When we had a problem, within 2 hours the Expert Labs team had an expert on the line, so we could solve the issue and proceed, in collaboration with our subcontractors and suppliers. This was a true game changer and something that I really appreciated,” notes Malvander, who took on an active, hands-on role in the project.

“And with IBM it was always an honest dialog,” added Jannie Lynghøj, Naviair IT Project Manager. “Their approach was to discuss the challenges with us and for us to solve them together.”

To help Naviair manage the security requirements of RHEL, and to support compliance management documentation processes, IBM PowerSC was included as part of the infrastructure solution design.

For its part, IBM PowerVC brought advanced virtualization and cloud management, which enabled Naviair to create new virtual machines in just a few minutes, with the same RHEL installation each time. Additionally, the centralized management console with its easy-to-use interface helped Naviair complete administrative tasks efficiently and without the need for specialized skills.

“And lastly,” says Malvander, “the infrastructure is AI-ready. While we are still in the exploratory phase of leveraging AI extensively, having this capability built into our environment opens up exciting opportunities. Knowing that we can run large language models directly on premises enables exceptional performance for advanced analytics and AI-driven workloads. This readiness positions us to seamlessly embrace innovation and unlock new potential as we move forward.”