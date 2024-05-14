Antarctica inspires wonder in children and adults of all ages—and that’s no surprise. “There are so many startling and amazing facts about the Antarctic,” says Greg Carter, Chief Executive Officer of Mawson’s Huts and owner of an Antarctic tour company. “It’s the coldest, it’s the highest, it’s the driest continent. It’s officially a desert. There’s very little precipitation, and some areas have not seen snow for millions of years. It holds 90% of the world’s fresh water supply, so if the whole of Antarctica melted, sea levels would rise by 60 meters.”

For those lucky enough to visit, the experience is life altering. “As anyone who’s been to the Antarctic can tell you, it changes you—it’s very humbling,” says Carter. “The classic line is that it’s as close as you can get to being on another planet while still being on Earth.”

Australia’s roots in Antarctica run deep, as is evidenced by the remarkable, relatively unknown exploits of Australian geologist and Antarctic explorer Sir Douglas Mawson. In 1997, a desire to keep that heritage alive led to the establishment of Mawson’s Huts Foundation, a nonprofit committed to conservation of the Antarctic and Australia’s history within it.

At the time, Mawson’s Huts—four structures that served as base camp for the Mawson-led Australasian Antarctic Expedition of 1911–1914—remained battered but intact in Cape Denison, East Antarctica, the windiest place on Earth. Twenty-four years later, the huts are still standing, thanks to a partnership between the foundation and the Australian Antarctic Division to co-fund 15 major conservation expeditions.