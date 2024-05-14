Allie is undeniably cute—a feature that, like her capabilities, is the result of thoughtful design and a sophisticated technology solution built with IBM Cloud® and the IBM watsonx Assistant service. Unlike most chatbots, the IBM watsonx Assistant service uses NLP to understand context and subtleties of language, so Allie not only understands but interprets language variation and nuance while she continues to learn.

Allianz wanted to position Allie almost like a human. Customers can reach her 24x7 for any insurance-related questions, but can also ask her about the weather in Taipei. She has small talk capabilities that give her a human touch.

Allianz worked with IBM to build a knowledge base for Allie with more than 400 real-life scripts, based on data collected from a year of customer requests to its call centers. Fluent in Mandarin, Allie was trained to understand and interpret different phrasings of questions through a wealth of intents (what a customer wants), entities (which provide context for intents) and key words. It’s this rich knowledge base that enables her to explain even the most complex life-insurance topics using simple language and visual tools.

To help Allianz comply with strict regulatory guidelines regarding customer information and privacy, IBM tailored an IBM Cloud solution with IBM watsonx Assistant and Humix, an open-source robot framework that acts as a middle-layer and helps protect sensitive customer information.

Say a customer wants to change the home address on her policy. She tells Allie, “I want to change my address.” IBM watsonx Assistant technology is able to interpret the customer’s intent (what she wants to do) and transfer a clear instruction (change address) to Humix. Humix then executes the command (asks for the new address, updates the new address on the core insurance system, and sends a one-time password confirmation) without using the cloud, thereby protecting data privacy.



Business leaders at Allianz think that IBM Watson is one of the strongest AI engines on the market, but a key factor in the decision to go with IBM was the technology: IBM Cloud with Humix. From a regulatory and legal point of view, it is perceived as a very smooth solution for Allianz.

The open-source platform allows Allianz to maintain and build new scenarios on their own, so they can focus on more complex and exciting projects with IBM, and not waste resources on simple tasks.

In seven months, Allianz and IBM launched their first minimum viable product (MVP) and had already reached their project goal. Allie was live, social and able to provide coverage for 80% of the company’s most frequent call center requests.