As the market environment changed drastically with the spread and expansion of new technologies, including 5G and automated driving, Kyocera set a goal to expand sales from JPY 1.6 trillion to JPY 2 trillion in the near future. The “Productivity Doubling Project” has been positioned as a key measure to support this plan.

Takeshi Maeda, Kyocera’s General Manager of the Dx Promotion Center, Corporate Digital Business Promotion Group, explains the company’s aim: “We will double the manufacturing productivity to reduce costs and establish a competitive advantage through cost leadership, thereby increasing sales in existing businesses.”

In order to achieve this aim, Kyocera launched a series of production lines, including the Kokubu plant in Kagoshima in May 2018, the Gamo plant in Shiga in October 2018 and the Sendai plant in Kagoshima in March 2019, to demonstrate its improved manufacturing efficiency through unmanned production lines using AI and robots. Since April 2019, Kyocera has been promoting the deployment of unmanned lines at all of its plants.

The crucial keyword is “autonomous,” which goes beyond automation.

“Automation, or simply replacing human work with robots, may result in the line continuing to produce defective products of its own accord,” Mr. Maeda explains.

“Instead, the AI analyzes various data collected in real time, and when it determines that a defective product is likely to be produced, the robot itself will automatically change the processing conditions and deal with it. When the AI determines that the line is likely to stop, it will alert the operators or the person in charge before the machine breaks. This is the form of autonomous production that we are pursuing.”

Of course, this is not an easy task.