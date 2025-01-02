IBM CIO w3

To unify and consolidate the w3 platform, the CIO organization took a phased approach using an agile development methodology.

First, the team moved from a legacy infrastructure to a CIO Hybrid Cloud platform[2] container infrastructure. The migration helped upskill those involved by demanding a better understanding of what goes into deploying, managing and distributing IBM applications and services. In turn, this introduced rigor, hygiene and stability by standardizing the release management process.

As part of the migration, the team rolled out these w3 proxy service upgrades:

The same service handles both reverse proxies and redirects, streamlining the overall architecture.



The shortest path routing algorithm directs users to the closest of 8 locations globally, contributing to faster response times.



Asset compression and caching help boost performance for users.



The w3 cookie-less domain intends to expedite content load times and reduce overall request size.

Second, the team assessed and refined the infrastructure elements, implementing a range of improvements to better align with business needs, such as:

Identifying outdated systems, duplicate solutions and underutilized resources

Formulating a well-defined roadmap for technology adoption

Monitoring, evaluating and adjusting performance as needed

Third, the team brought together the data and services underneath the IT support platform, directory data, landing page and news platform to create innovative frameworks and practices, employing the IBM Carbon Design System[3], GraphQL and ReactJS. The new framework illustrated user activity across the intranet, letting the CIO organization know where users have problems, the tools in which they are interested and what is important to them. Having that type of understanding helped prioritize the backlog, determine user interface (UI) hierarchy and deliver a personalized user experience (UX).

Once the move to CIO Hybrid Cloud platform, technology optimization and application refactoring were completed, the new w3 foundation was established with IBM® watsonx.ai™, IBM watsonx Assistant™ and large language models (LLMs) powered by IBM Granite™. This resulted in a revitalized, reinvigorated intranet—as referred to in Figure 1 below:

[1] Based on internal records and w3 usage reports.

[2] The CIO Hybrid Cloud platform enables teams to design, develop, manage and operate cloud-native applications. It utilizes Red Hat® technologies on OpenShift® and offers features for application delivery, integration, data handling and artificial intelligence.

[3] Carbon is the open-source design system for all IBM software products. For more information, visit: https://carbondesignsystem.com/ (link resides outside of ibm.com).