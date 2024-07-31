Given how fast the gen AI space is evolving, the CIO organization took quick action and leveraged IBM’s own AI technologies to build the alpha release of AskIBM in just 60 days using a rapid development and onboarding approach. The 60-day period included the IBM watsonx™ path to production as well as critical legal, privacy, cybersecurity and AI ethics reviews to meet the recommended AI standards and guardrails. During the process, the CIO organization collaborated with IBM Software and IBM Research® to deliver an application that was ready for enterprise release. As a result, access to the alpha release was made available to the more than 280,000 IBM employees globally in early January 2024.

The AskIBM foundation was built with watsonx.ai™ and IBM Granite™-class large language models (LLMs)1, and augmented with strategic internal IBM content—excluding IBM confidential information, sensitive personal information and customer information. As part of the development and deployment, they sought collaboration from IBM employees to help train and tune the AI foundation models by testing AskIBM. IBM employees were also encouraged to provide feedback to the product teams about how to improve watsonx to scale for IBM enterprise clients globally. AskIBM was designed to automate normal activities, such as drafting a client email, creating a product brief or quickly summarizing a long document to prepare for a meeting, call or other need using gen AI.

About 5,000 documents in multiple languages were ingested in the internal alpha release of AskIBM to train the Granite-class LLMs—and that number has increased to over 30,000 as of July 2024. The Retrieval-Augmented Generation (RAG) technique enables AskIBM to use the ingested contents to deliver tailored and appropriate responses to IBM employees by creating new responses from the most relevant information found. See figure 1 for the AskIBM answer flow.