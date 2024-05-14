Fast order fulfillment can be the difference between winning a customer for life, or losing them to your competitors. Wood and construction expert Cras Woodgroup, which manufactures high-quality custom-built wood products such as tables, doors and garden furniture, saw an opportunity to enhance its offering to customers by making changes behind the scenes.

Ronny Callant, IT Manager at Collstrop (part of Cras Woodgroup), explains: “We specialize in creating small batches of high-quality wood products to precise specifications, so our manufacturing schedules and workflows are relatively complex. In the past, it could take us several weeks to fulfil an order.”

As part of the production process, employees at Cras Woodgroup’s manufacturing facility had to manually adjust machinery to meet the specifications of different orders—for example, changing the amount of glue to apply to the wood panels of a door. The temperature and humidity of the facility also needed to be closely controlled to optimize the finish of different products. As a result, the slightest error in the configuration of the plant machinery could waste materials and slow down production.

“To compete in an increasingly busy marketplace, we began looking for ways to reduce lead times,” says Callant. “We decided to create a manufacturing facility that was fit for the future, using automation to eliminate human error and increase our production capacity. We looked for help to achieve our goals without compromising on our reputation for delivering outstanding quality products.”