The AMRC is helping lead a revolution in the UK. Inside its glass-walled, state-of-the-art Factory 2050 facility in Sheffield, the centre develops digital-driven solutions that employ AI, Internet of Things (IoT), robotic and other emerging technologies, all with the aim to solve real-world manufacturing problems. Once considered futuristic, these solutions are ready for full scale deployment today, helping UK manufacturers increase their performance while fueling the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

“The whole ethos behind the AMRC is to maintain UK competitiveness in global manufacturing,” explains Tom Hodgson, Theme Lead, Inspection and AI, AMRC. “We take ideas that come out of the universities, where they’ve been developed to a prototype level. Then, with our partner companies, we conduct research projects to transition those technologies into production environments.”

Also known as Industry 4.0, this new era of technological innovation builds on the breakthroughs of the previous digital revolution by introducing dynamic, interconnected, intelligent systems that promise to further disrupt—and optimize—value chains across industries. This era also requires unprecedented processing power and storage capacity.

The AMRC is one of the country’s seven High Value Manufacturing (HVM) Catapult centers helping pave the way for Industry 4.0. Launched in 2011 by UK Innovate to revitalize the nation’s manufacturing sectors, the HVM Catapult initiative brings together researchers with companies of all sizes to pioneer solutions and ultimately stimulate global marketplaces.

“As part of the Catapult team, our obligation is to demonstrate cutting-edge techniques, tools and technologies to UK businesses,” says Hodgson. The AMRC thoroughly vets and develops emergent technologies, without bias for individual IT vendors. It then showcases many of the advanced solutions at Factory 2050, the country’s first facility dedicated to reconfigurable, digitally assisted assembly, component manufacturing and machining technologies.

One of the AMRC’s development projects involves automating manual-based processes used to detect flaws in manufactured structural components, especially in safety-critical industries such as aerospace and defense. Traditionally, factory workers have inspected parts using light beams and other labor-intensive methods. An automated, intelligent visual inspection system could enable faster detection of faulty parts at scale, resulting in fewer defects, less waste and reduced costs.

The project team required machine-learning visual recognition software to use in creating accurate models for image classification and defect detection. The researchers built a dataset by capturing and labeling thousands of high-density images of components shot from multiple angles in standard settings, which they then used to test different visual recognition products available in the marketplace. Yet this classical approach to image processing did not adequately meet the researchers’ needs for their cutting-edge work. “All sorts of things can have a massive effect on traditional computer vision algorithms, such as lighting, where the item is positioned in the warehouse, and within which warehouse or factory,” explains Sean Wilson, AI Technical Lead, AMRC. “It can take weeks of fine-tuning a solution to the particular features of a fault. But what about new components or types of fault? These solutions do not generalize well.”

The AMRC’s standard, on-premises infrastructure—comprising CPU-based servers in a separate building with a 1 Gb/s network connection to Factory 2050—also hampered the team’s progress. The infrastructure could not rapidly process the massive image files the team generated, totaling approximately 20 GB for each component. Furthermore, many of the center’s business customers operate under industry regulations that require inspection images be safely archived for several years. The centre’s existing storage lacked modernized storage capacity to support this need.