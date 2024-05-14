UOL Group manages many operational functions—such as finance, procurement and materials management—using its core SAP ERP (link resides outside of ibm.com) applications.

To accelerate the analysis of its SAP data and as the existing hardware was due for replacement, UOL Group decided to migrate its entire SAP ERP landscape to the SAP HANA database.

To support the SAP HANA database, the company deployed three state-of-the-art IBM Power System S824L servers, which are virtualized using IBM PowerVM® and run the SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for SAP Applications operating system.

Data from both SAP HANA and the SAP ERP solutions is stored on IBM Storwize V5020 devices, and automatically backed up to an IBM TS5100 tape library. The IBM infrastructure includes devices for disaster recovery, and IBM Systems Lab Services has set up replication of SAP HANA data between the back-up sites.

Hitachi Consulting Singapore, an IBM Business Partner, supported the hardware procurement, and Tech Data Advanced Solutions, another IBM Business Partner, acted as a distributor. Simpliopen, an IBM Business Partner, supported the deployment and acted as a single point of contact in case of questions or problems.

Foo Say Twang, Assistant General Manager, Group IT at UOL Group, explained: “SAP HANA solutions equip our employees across the globe with a reliable platform. We felt that IBM offered a combination of reliability, performance and value for money. The IBM team was helpful in addressing our queries and we have built a good relationship with them. We were satisfied with both the solution and implementation services from IBM and its partners.”