20 Microns Ltd.

Technology advances quickly.

What was cutting edge just yesterday can become inefficient (at best) or obsolete (at worst) in the blink of an eye. And as time progresses, the gaps caused by this evolution grow more noticeable, limiting what innovations businesses can or can’t embrace and how efficiently they can compete.

This was the challenge facing 20 Microns, a leader in the production of ultrafine manufacturing materials and specialty chemicals.

“We were using SAP ECC [SAP ERP Central Component] for our business,” explains Nitin Anerao, General Manager for IT at 20 Microns. “We installed it a long time ago—around a decade back—and it was affecting what we could do. Slicing and dicing our sales records or just managing the data took a lot of time. We couldn’t push things automatically. It was restricting our opportunities for growth and enhancement.”

In addition, SAP had announced that it would end support for the SAP ERP Central Component platform by 2025, encouraging 20 Microns to find a new solution for its back-office systems.

“We were wanting to move to SAP S/4HANA, but our server hardware was not up for the change,” adds Anerao. “We also installed the hardware a long time ago, so it didn’t have the power or performance requirements that we needed.