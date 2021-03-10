Made in Umbria: IBM Food Trust helps certify food authenticity
Seventy-nine percent of consumers believe it’s important for brands to provide guaranteed authenticity, according to a recent IBM and the National Retail Federation survey. Fifty-seven percent are willing to change their purchasing habits to help reduce environmental harm. Clearly, in a crowded market where brand differentiation is essential, food brands can benefit by informing consumers […]
Blockchain and trade finance
According to the 2020 Global Trade Survey from the International Chamber of Commerce, trade and trade finance are in a state of global uncertainty, in part due to COVID-19. While many banks surveyed expressed concern over pandemic-related declines in trade flows and revenues, the survey also found that lockdowns and working from home are hastening […]
Helping artists sleep at night: Digital rights management with blockchain
Like many of you, my family and I have used the stay-safe-at-home months to re-bond with our TV, and the vast array of mini-series, movies, and other options for viewing in the evenings and on the weekends. We have also had to navigate content disappearing or moving from one content provider to another. A little […]
Blockchain Newsletter for February: Sustainability, COVID-19, crypto and digital events
Of the 96 companies that have been included in the Forbes Blockchain 50 since 2019, only 12 have made the list for all three years — including IBM. Three other 2021 listees have partnered with IBM for their claims to Forbes fame. A.P. Moller-Maersk made the list for TradeLens, the international shipping platform co-created with […]
Blockchain tokenization in enterprises and beyond
Blockchain tokens are the digital representation of complete or shared ownership in anything of value. Blockchain tokens are commonly leveraged in payments and settlements between participants. The tokens also enable representation of multi-party ownership of an indivisible asset, such as a work of art, and ease the exchange of such ownership between parties in a […]
Looking past the industrial future with AI, IoT and blockchain
The industrial future lies ahead with rapid transformation through high-end technologies like AI, IoT, and blockchain. But what makes these technologies so distinct is their outstanding ability to automate the entire infrastructure. It becomes easier and smarter for you to supervise the industrial processes in detail. Also, with the rapid increase in globalization, product complexities, […]
A sustainable future: How your next home project could help end illegal logging
As part of staying home these last many months, I’ve been working on different projects around the house. When I buy new materials for these projects from the home improvement stores in my community, I of course look for the best combination of quality and price, but like so many others today but I’m looking […]
Passport to innovation: Paving the way to mainstream blockchain adoption
Global payments giants, Visa, is actively ramping up its pursuit of embracing blockchain technology, but will this added brand power form a catalyst for more mainstream adoption? Blockchain is the driving force behind the development of cryptocurrencies. Without a distributed digital ledger, digital coins would be incapable of being the decentralized entities that they are […]
Disrupting the patent ecosystem with blockchain and AI
Intellectual property is becoming one of the most valuable asset classes on the planet, with the pace of innovation being the ultimate competitive advantage across global technology sectors. Patents are one of the least understood and least effectively deployed asset classes. Intangible assets — which according to US research firms now represent more than 84 […]