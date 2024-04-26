IBM® Sterling®

Proven, reliable, purpose-built solutions for optimizing your ecommerce order fulfilment and the communications with your customers and suppliers
The Wisconsin State Capitol reflected in windows
B2B solutions built on extensive customer experience

Many organizations struggle to keep up with the volume and diversity of new customers and suppliers they do business with. IBM Sterling solutions and offerings provide proven reliable connectivity, end-to-end visibility, real-time insights to turn potential disruptions into opportunities for customer engagement, growth, and profit.

Sterling emphasizes connectivity through a wide range of standards and protocols, facilitating data translation and validation. Prioritizing visibility by providing end-to-end data insights at document, transaction, and business levels, and it supports efficient partner management with rapid onboarding. Additionally, the family of solutions enables actionable workflows, allowing users to refine, improve, or reinvent supply chain processes, identify and resolve issues faster, and operationalize sustainability goals by improving transparency and demonstrating progress against sustainability commitments.
Benefits
Connectivity

Wide range of standards and protocols, data translation and validation.
Visibility

End-to-end data insight at document, transaction, and business levels.
Partner management

Rapid onboarding and efficient management of customers and partners.
Actionable workflows

Refine, improve or reinvent supply chain process flows. Identify, prioritize and resolve issues faster using business rules, work queues, and workflows
Transparency

Provide goods-specific transparency across multiple supply chain partners, enabling analytics by company, location, product movement and condition. 
Operationalize sustainability goals

Improve supply chain resiliency and transparency while demonstrating meaningful progress against public sustainability commitments.
Data Exchange A portfolio of modern, reliable B2B data exchange solutions built for demanding ‘managed file transfer’ and ‘B2B integration’ workloads . Solutions built for demanding workloads and developed by IBM experts with decades of deep domain expertise.
In the System Control Data Center Technician Operates Multiple Screens with Neural Network and Data Mining Activities. Room is Light and Full of Monitors with Working Neural Network on Them.
Managed file transfer

Move over 1 million files per day with IBM Sterling Secure File Transfer, the worlds most used file transfer platform. Share documents and files of any type in a secure, reliable, and timely way.

 Learn more
Close-up of a boy paying with the credit card on his mobile phone from above
B2B integration

Workflow orchestration that accompanies the exchange of data, including data transformation into variety of B2B standards and protocols with validation.

 Learn more
Supply Chain Apply the power of AI and the speed of automation to improve supply chain management, resiliency and sustainability.
fork lift truck driver looking for palet
IBM Sterling Order Management

Deliver the perfect order with a complete omnichannel order fulfillment platform.

 Explore IBM Sterling Order Management
Shot of a young businesswoman using a digital tablet in an office
IBM Sterling Supply Chain Intelligence Suite

Sophisticated inventory promising to create next generation omnichannel experiences.

 Explore intelligent inventory promising

Because Sterling [Data Exchange] can handle the complexity of different data formats, we can be really confident that what we quote to the customer is what we’re going to deliver on. Olly Cruickshank Director of Product Management and Development DHL International GmbH When customer behavior changes, we need our [IBM Sterling Order Management] technology platform to react to that. A flexible architecture enables us to pivot and know where we're investing our time. Ope Bakare Vice President and Chief Enterprise Architect Hudson Bay/Saks Fifth Avenue Read the Hudson Bay story Our mission is about creating a personal experience and we've instituted massive platform changes with IBM... that are much more individualized, localized and connected across channels and markets. Jim Cruickshank Vice President of Digital Development and Retail Technology Pandora Read the Pandora and IBM press release In practically every area, IBM [Sterling] Order Management outperformed all the other platforms we considered. Kier McIntyre Director of Direct to Consumer Technology Eileen Fisher Read the Eileen Fisher case study IBM offers us the robust B2B integration capabilities we need to keep millions of files flowing smoothly every month, and the scalability, flexibility and availability we need to continue our international growth. Ove Kolstad Technical Lead Manager for Managed File Transfer Nets
Resources The business value of IBM Sterling Data Exchange
Discover how secure customer connections yield a 383% ROI, whether through MFT, EDI, or API integration.
Transforming B2C and B2B Customer Experiences with Omni-Channel Order Fulfillment
To meet customer demand, retailers must understand what inventory is available to promise and must be able to deliver on that promise.
Book a consultation

Schedule a one-on-one consultation with IBM to discuss your specific situation and how IBM Sterling can help with your ecommerce, order fulfilment, or data exchange needs.