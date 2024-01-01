Granite 3.1 language models are lightweight, state-of-the-art, open foundation models that natively support multilingual experience, coding, reasoning, and tool calling, including the potential to be run on constrained compute resources. All the models are publicly released under an Apache 2.0 license for both research and commercial use. The models' data curation and training procedure were designed for enterprise usage and customization, with a process that evaluates datasets for governance, risk and compliance (GRC) criteria, in addition to IBM's standard data clearance process and document quality checks.





