Granite is IBM's suite of generative AI models that provides enterprise control and customization through accessible model weights and architectures.
Granite 3.1 language models are lightweight, state-of-the-art, open foundation models that natively support multilingual experience, coding, reasoning, and tool calling, including the potential to be run on constrained compute resources. All the models are publicly released under an Apache 2.0 license for both research and commercial use. The models' data curation and training procedure were designed for enterprise usage and customization, with a process that evaluates datasets for governance, risk and compliance (GRC) criteria, in addition to IBM's standard data clearance process and document quality checks.
Parameters
2B, 8B Dense
1B, 3B MoE
Training Data
Web data +
Synthetic data +
Publicly available datasets with
permissible licenses
Input Modalities
Multilingual Text
Output Modalities
Multilingual Text and Code
Contenxt Length
128k
Training Tokens
Up to 12T tokens
Knowledge Cutoff
April 2024
Our largest dense model has 8 billion parameters, and our smallest MoE model has an activated parameter count of 400 million, enabling hosting, or even fine-tuning, on more limited compute resources.
All our models are trained on license-permissible data collected following IBM's Al Ethics principles for trustworthy enterprise usage. We describe in great detail the sources of our data, data processing pipeline, and data mixture search to strengthen trust in our models for mission-critical and regulated applications.
Runs training and inference tasks at a fraction of the cost of leading closed models, significantly reducing
operational costs.
All our models demonstrate competitive performance on par with leading foundation models, evaluated on multiple benchmark datasets.
Combined with excellent performance across various benchmarks, our Granite 3.1 models provide a great foundation for enterprise customization. All our models, including instruct variants, use an Apache 2.0 license, allowing for more consumer and enterprise usage flexibility over the more restrictive licenses of other available models in the same class.
Accordingly, these options provide a range of models with different compute requirements to choose from, with appropriate trade-offs with their performance on downstream tasks. At each scale, we release base model — checkpoints of models after pretraining, as well as instruct checkpoints — models finetuned for dialogue, instruction-following, helpfulness, and safety.
Granite 3.1 compared against Benchmarks Genmma-2, Llama-3.1, Qwen-2.5, and Ministral
Personal information management
Multilingual knowledge retrieval
Rewriting tasks running locally on edge
Retrieval, Summarization, faster inference
1B
(MoE - A400M)
(base, Instruct)
Mobile AI-powered writing assistant
Retrieval, Summarization, faster inference
2B
(base, Instruct)
Mobile AI-powered writing assistant
Query and prompt rewriting, mobile AI-powered
writing assistant, edge devices
3B
(MoE - A800M)
(base, Instruct)
Text summarization
Text classification
Sentiment analysis
Language translation
Entity recognition
Ideal for limited computational power and resources,
faster training times
8B
(base, Instruct)
Text summarization
Text classification
Sentiment analysis
Language translation
Entity recognition
Ideal for limited computational power and resources, faster training
times, faster inference
8B
(Instruct-Accelerator)