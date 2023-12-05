IBM watsonx.ai provides the Model Lifecycle Management, Model Inferencing, and Model Access Policy Management capabilities of the Model Hosting capability group. For Model Inferencing, watsonx.ai provides enterprises with the ability to deploy generative AI models as REST services using a common API. This makes it easy for generative AI solution developers to incorporate and access models within their applications, while also enabling data scientists and AI engineers to update models over time without impacting the consuming applications.

watsonx.ai offers deployment spaces to address Model Access Policy Management capabilities. Deployment spaces are access controlled collections of deployable models, data, and environments that enterprises can use to manage their generative AI models and control access to those assets.

For Model Lifecycle Management, watsonx.ai gives enterprises the ability to deploy, update, and retire / delete models over time.