A digital twin is a digital replica of a physical object or system, complete with all the design and operational data of the physical object, including geometry, performance data and behavior models. The purpose of a digital twin is to simulate the behavior of equipment in real-time, allowing engineers and operators to monitor performance and identify system issues/anomalies.

Digital twin technology uses Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) sensors, machine learning and simulation software to collect product data and generate accurate models. Teams can then use the models to predict maintenance needs, simulate changes to the system and optimize processes (e.g., safety protocols, reporting procedures, manufacturing processes, etc.).

For example, a digital twin of a wind turbine can simulate the impact of changing wind speed and direction on the turbine’s performance, helping operators make informed decisions about maintenance and energy production.