IBM Corporate Environmental Policy

IBM's corporate environmental policy was first issued in 1971 by IBM's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Thomas J. Watson, Jr., and it has been updated several times since that initial release. The policy is periodically reviewed as a part of IBM's global environmental management system, and all updates are issued and approved by IBM's CEO.

IBM's environmental performance is reviewed annually with the Directors & Corporate Governance Committee of the IBM Board of Directors, which is responsible for reviewing and considering the company's position and practices on significant issues of corporate public responsibility, including protection of the environment.