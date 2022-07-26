IBM Corporate Environmental Policy

IBM is committed to environmental affairs leadership in all of its business activities. IBM has had long-standing corporate policies of providing a safe and healthful work place, protecting the environment, and conserving energy and natural resources, which were formalized in 1967, 1971 and 1974 respectively. They have served the environment and our business well over the years and provide the foundation for the following corporate policy objectives:
- Provide a safe and healthful workplace and ensure that personnel are properly trained and have appropriate safety and emergency equipment.
- Be an environmentally responsible neighbor in the communities where we operate, and act promptly and responsibly to correct incidents or conditions that endanger health, safety, or the environment. Report them to authorities promptly and inform affected parties as appropriate.
- Conserve natural resources by reusing and recycling materials, purchasing recycled materials, and using recyclable packaging and other materials.
- Develop, manufacture, and market products that are safe for their intended use, efficient in their use of energy, protective of the environment, and that can be reused, recycled or disposed of safely.
- Use development and manufacturing processes that do not adversely affect the environment, including developing and improving operations and technologies to minimize waste, prevent air, water, and other pollution, minimize health and safety risks, and dispose of waste safely and responsibly.
- Ensure the responsible use of energy throughout our business, including conserving energy, improving energy efficiency, and giving preference to renewable over non-renewable energy sources when feasible.
- Participate in efforts to improve environmental protection and understanding around the world and share appropriate pollution prevention technology, knowledge and methods.
- Utilize IBM products, services and expertise around the world to assist in the development of solutions to environmental problems.
- Meet or exceed all applicable government requirements and voluntary requirements to which IBM subscribes. Set and adhere to stringent requirements of our own no matter where in the world the company does business.
- Strive to continually improve IBM's environmental management system and performance, and periodically issue progress reports to the general public.
- Conduct rigorous audits and self-assessments of IBM's compliance with this policy, measure progress of IBM's environmental affairs performance, and report periodically to the Board of Directors.
Every employee and every contractor on IBM premises is expected to follow this policy and to report any environmental, health, or safety concern to IBM management. Managers are expected to take prompt action.