Join us at Think on Tour London 2024
15th October, 2024
 
Magazine London 11 Ordnance Crescent London
View from the river - city of London
Unleash Your Potential
with Generative AI.
Join Us at Think London!

Come join us at our signature event aimed at business leaders and technology experts, a great opportunity to share, debate and discover the key challenges of technological innovation and the impact of AI on business transformation.

Don't miss out on this unique opportunity to learn, connect and be inspired by industry leaders who are shaping the future of technology.

Register now for exclusive access to keynote presentations, product demonstrations and networking opportunities designed to help you unlock new possibilities with AI.

Together, let's shape the next era of innovation.

Please note: Agenda is continually being updated and subject to change.

 

Agenda
Main Stage

09:20 - 09:30 - Welcome - Nicola Hodson - IBM General Manager, UK & Ireland

09:30 - 10:15 - Strategic Keynote - Scaling your business with AI and hybrid cloud
- Kareem Yusuf - IBM Senior Vice President, Product Management & Growth
- Rahul Kalia - Managing Partner, UK and Ireland, IBM Consulting

10:15 - 10:45 - Themed Keynote - Scale productivity with watsonx assistants
- Eliot Frederiksen, General Manager, IBM Technology Sales, UK & Ireland
- Parul Mishra - Vice President, Product Management, Digital Labor

14:15 - 14:45 - Themed Keynote - watsonx: Scale the impact of generative AI with trusted data and governance
- Kristen Bennie, Barclays - Group Head of Innovation
- Matthew Candy, Global Managing Partner, Generative AI - IBM Consulting
- Ebru Binboga - Director, Data & AI, IBM Technology Sales UKI

16:25 - 16:55 - Themed Keynote - The era of AI-powered automation
- Deborah Threadgold - VP Technology IBM UKI & CGM IBM Ireland
- Matthew Swinden - Director, Connectivity for Business BT

16:55 - 17:30 - Themed Keynote - The future of AI is open 
- Juan Bernabe-Moreno - Director IBM Research Europa / Ireland and UK

 
Techbyte Stage

11:00 - 11:15 - Transform cybersecurity to improve cyber resiliency and propel your business 
 - Georgina Cohan, IBM Partner - Client Partner & UKI CSS Growth Platform Leader

11:30 - 11:45 - Techbyte - Advancing cloud financial management with a FinOps solution for all

12:00 - 12:15 - Techbyte - AI governance for all your environments 
 - Ian Francis - Senior Product Manager - watsonx.governance

13:50 - 14:05 - Techbyte - Amplifying outcomes with watsonx & IBM Ecosystem partners

15:00 - 15:15 - Techbyte - Cryptographic transformation in practice to embrace for the quantum-safe era

15:30 - 15:45 - Techbyte - Automate your IBM product portfolio with Red Hat’s Ansible automation platform

16:00 - 16:15 - Techbyte - Redefining the customer support experience with AI
Spotlight Stage

11:00 - 11:30 - Spotlight Session - Build the architecture your AI needs: Hybrid cloud designed with and for generative AI
- Steve Wallin, IBM Director, CICS & Z Integration, UK R&D Labs leader

11:45 - 12:15 - Spotlight Session - Advancing AI driven sustainability

15:00 - 15:30 - Spotlight Session - A CFO’s dream: Using FinOps and IT Cost Management to decrease cost and increase ROI on IT spend
- David Hewitt - Director, IBM Automation UKI
- Phil Parr - Cloud Platform Services Director Unilever
Roundtable discussions

11:45 - 12:15 - Roundtable discussion: Maximise business outcomes and scaling AI adoption with a hybrid by design approach 
- Sarah Chapman - Principal Client Engineering Manager
- Andy Hoiles - Infrastructure Sales

15:00 - 15:30 - Roundtable discussion: How sustainability data can unlock business value and performance

15:45 - 16:15 - Roundtable discussion: Accelerate automation and optimise cloud costs with Generative AI and FinOps

Make valuable connections

IBM Think events are a great way to connect with the expertise and technology you need to scale AI for business, innovate with speed and maximise ROI
The technology

Engage with immersive AI experiences that are interactive and role-based, showcasing the transformative impact of AI on business functions and job roles. 

 

 The expertise

Get to know the people behind the latest AI for business trends and innovations, and discuss topics that matter most to the success of your AI for business plan. 

 

 Your future

Insider access to IBM’s latest product enhancements, along with value-creating next-generation technologies like AI and quantum, can help your organisation stay ahead of the competitive curve. 

 
When we know, you’ll know

Get the latest updates on speakers, sessions and essential conference information, delivered right to your inbox.

