What is an edge network?

Edge networks were created in response to a problem. To track their origin accurately, it’s necessary to discuss the evolution of hyperscale data centers—which were also created in response to a problem. While it’s certainly true that many smaller organizations and mid-size companies can derive definite benefits from edge networks (such as enhanced scalability), it’s also true that edge networks were originally developed as a counter-measure to remedy the situation of overcrowded hyperscale data centers, which by their nature tend to be massive and of most use to larger companies that can afford their exorbitant price tag, which can run into USD millions or even billions.

This all began in the 1990s when content delivery networks (CDNs) first started being used. A CDN is a group of servers that are geographically distributed and enable the caching of content closer to users. CDNs enabled the provisioning of web/video content and its storage in data centers.

Data centers were an outgrowth of defined concepts such as cloud computing and virtualization. However, by the early 2000s, many businesses started outgrowing their on-premises data centers, which spurred the creation of hyperscale data centers built or rented through colocated facilities. Further, for many organizations, more scalability was needed in addition to more storage space to handle their massive workloads.

Hyperscale data centers offered that desired scalability, plus the ability, space and bandwidth to spin up various apps within hyperscale facilities as needed. Soon these hyperscale data centers began popping up around the globe, offering network computing on an aggressively macro scale. The industry definition of hyperscale data center (link resides outside ibm.com), as created by International Data Corporation (IDC), holds that to qualify as a true hyperscale data center, such a facility has to use at least 5,000 servers and occupy at least 10,000 square feet of floor space.

And that leads us to the current problem of hyperscale data centers, which, ironically, are now experiencing data storage issues. When many companies adopted hyperscale data centers, they assumed they now had enough room and bandwidth to store all possible forms of data. And indeed they did, but at a cost: increased latency and decreased data transmission rates. The result? Some of these hyperscale data centers have become so crammed to capacity that they can barely run with any success.

This problem created the need for edge networks to be developed. Since their introduction, edge networks have rapidly become a valued go-to solution for the modern company that deals with data. Industry analyst Gartner studied the edge network (link resides outside ibm.com) situation in 2023 and reported that 69% of the CIO respondents sampled indicated that their organizations either had already begun using edge computing solutions or planned to do so by mid-2025.

In terms of the US market alone, you can see the near-explosive growth and acceptance of edge network technology. A Global Edge Computing Market Report (link resides outside ibm.com) held that the US market had an edge-network market size of USD 7.44 billion in 2021. The same set of market-analysis value projections forecasted a staggering 2030 value projection of USD 157.9 billion. This equates to a steady and substantial 37.9% growth rate from year to year.