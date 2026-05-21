When offensive security knowledge becomes AI training data

For as long as offensive security has existed as a discipline, sharing has been baked into the culture. Early generations of hackers traded zines and bulletin-board system (BBS) files (e.g., Phrack). Bugtraq turned into Full Disclosure. Metasploit became the universal language for thinking about how to build and launch an exploit. Backtrack (now Kali) shipped a ready-to-go toolkit so anyone could spin up an attacker box in an afternoon instead of spending hours crawling the web for code to compile.

The unspoken contract was simple: if you figured something out you contributed back to that same community through conference talks and writing blogs. If you built something useful, you shared it. The community grew smarter together, and defenders eventually caught up.

That spirit hasn’t gone anywhere, yet. But we may be at the beginning of a slow shift away from the days when everyone was willing to share everything in open forums.