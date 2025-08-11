Cyber Frontlines: Michelle Alvarez

I was working for a placement company during the dot-com era, which was a very exciting time for the information technology industry. Interested in a career in web development, I pursued my Master’s in IT. However, after graduation and through a referral from one of my classmates, I landed an interview with Internet Security Systems (ISS). They were hiring an analyst to join their X-Force vulnerability database team (fun fact: X-Force Vulnerability Database is one of the oldest and largest vulnerability databases in the world and reached its 30-year anniversary in 2023). Knowing very little about cybersecurity, I did my homework on the company and the role, put together a portfolio of school projects and a presentation of the type of work I imagined I would be doing. Fortunately, they took a chance on me. I think my soft skills helped… a lot. The rest is history.