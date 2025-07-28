Cyber Frontlines: Claire Nuñez

I’ve been an IBMer for about six years, and a part of IBM X-Force for 3.5 of those years. I have a unique job, which is – quite literally - to scare C-suite executive teams. I lead all the creative strategy for the X-Force Cyber Range, which provides clients with an immersive cyber crisis experience. Part of my job is to make clients feel the pressure of a cyber crisis without actually living through one first. My team and I craft scenarios for clients based on threat intelligence and case studies, but my job is specifically to use psychology and theatrical elements to make the whole engagement as life-like as possible.