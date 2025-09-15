You know, every single person who thinks they can create a good password is wrong. Humans cannot generate a secure password to save their life. The only good password I’ve discovered is one that you do not know, that is managed by a password manager and is frequently rotated.

I don’t care what language, what culture … everyone thinks they’re unique, but that idea has already been signatured for the last 10 years. So, unless it’s ridiculously long … and even then, we generate new techniques all the time, with video cards being our primary tool.

We were big users of video cards well before AI ever used them. GPUs are what they call them now. With them being so fast, we can try techniques that we never were able to try offline years ago. With Windows, for example, we’re able to do, on just a modest system, 300, 400 billion keys per second—that’s individual passwords per second—in an offline attack. When I first started here, we were able to pull a billion keys per second.

So, it’s scaling heavily. That kind of work used to take an entire cluster. Now I’ve got that on my Mac M1 or M4.