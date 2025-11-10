Cyber Frontlines: Marco Simioni

If you’re looking to start a career in cybersecurity, my advice would be to follow your passion and interests. 10 years ago, I would have recommended starting with development, as understanding how things are built is crucial to understanding how to break them. However, the field of computer engineering has evolved significantly since then, and the rapid advancements in AI and gen AI have created numerous entry points. Whether you’re fascinated by networking, development or AI, there’s a place for you in cybersecurity. The key is to have a security researcher and hacker mindset—be curious, be creative and be willing to learn and experiment. If you enjoy what you do, you’ll not only have fun, but you’ll also bring significant value to the field. So, don’t be afraid to explore different areas and find what resonates with you. With dedication and passion, you can build a rewarding and challenging career in cybersecurity.