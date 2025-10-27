Cyber Frontlines: Val Shaikh

In this edition of Cyber Frontlines, meet Val Shaikh, Global Quantum Safe Practice Lead for the AMERICAS & APAC at IBM. Val is a highly accomplished and results-oriented cybersecurity leader and evangelist with more than 21 years of profound experience in strategy, architecture and implementation of robust and cryptography-based human and machine identity solutions across diverse sectors, including government, private enterprise and commercial entities.
I’ve been with IBM for nearly two years as the Global Quantum Safe Practice Lead for the Americas and Asia Pacific. When I’m not in the proverbial bat cave figuring out how and where to bolster our crypto services portfolio, I’m busy conducting workshops to socialize and educate our clients’ leadership teams and stakeholders on the criticality of a structured, enterprise-wide cryptography modernization as a defensive strategy following our industry-leading AI-driven methodology, assets and accelerators to combat the not-so-distant quantum threat.
My career in cybersecurity started back in 2001 while I was working for a Wall Street-based company of 40+ employees. There, I wore several different hats as a system and network admin, among other roles. I had always wondered about how we prove identities online and keep data safe from being compromised electronically. This curiosity led me to researching, learning and specializing in the fascinating world of digital identities and cryptography, and into the emerging threat of quantum cryptography about seven years ago.
I thrive, and most importantly, enjoy, the fact that working within IBM’s Cybersecurity Services organization provides me access to diverse client ecosystems across a multitude of industry verticals to solve complex cybersecurity challenges. As an example, working on enterprise cryptography optimization strategies for risk mitigation.
Generative AI brings value to the human condition in general, but applying this cutting-edge technology marvel to the cybersecurity discipline has game-changing advantages in several facets, including in areas such as threat detection and response, automated security operations, security code analysis and advanced threat intelligence.
I have enjoyed learning from Marco Brenner, who is a part of the IBM Research team, as he brings a wealth of knowledge in enterprise quantum safe transformation methodology, as well as expertise on cryptography strategy and implementation.
While perhaps underrated, the annual DEFCON conference is by far the most informative. At that event, the smartest people from around the world showcase creative ways of circumventing and or exploiting attack vectors which we may never think about as part of our digital hygiene.
I’m a firm believer that all organizations should adhere to the discipline of zero trust in all aspects of security (physical, digital and social) to protect their people and assets.
Cybersecurity is the fastest-growing and rewarding career in the world. The evolution and boundless paths in this career can be overwhelming, but careful selection of which path to take is critical to ensure success. And, most importantly, is your passion, which is needed to not only enjoy, but thrive.
The regulatory bodies (NIST, NIS, NCSC, etc.) have provided guidance on the implementation of Post Quantum Cryptography (PQC), and industries globally are finally waking up to the reality of quantum threats and are preparing for transitioning to quantum resilient algorithms, for which IBM is a leader globally.
