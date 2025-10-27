Cyber Frontlines: Val Shaikh

My career in cybersecurity started back in 2001 while I was working for a Wall Street-based company of 40+ employees. There, I wore several different hats as a system and network admin, among other roles. I had always wondered about how we prove identities online and keep data safe from being compromised electronically. This curiosity led me to researching, learning and specializing in the fascinating world of digital identities and cryptography, and into the emerging threat of quantum cryptography about seven years ago.