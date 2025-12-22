Cyber Frontlines: Greg Tkaczyk

I have been fortunate to deliver on projects around the world, working in at least 18 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA and APAC. I feel that this has given me a unique experience to work with many different clients and within many different cultures. The connections made with clients, colleagues and even locals have truly helped define me professionally and personally.

Now, I enjoy the opportunity to work with new technologies, developing first-of-a-kind approaches and mentoring the next generation of rock-star consultants!