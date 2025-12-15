Cyber Frontlines: Brenden Glynn

Like most kids of my generation, I grew up idolizing the heroes who used their brains and intuition as superpowers. MacGyver taught me to lean into creativity under pressure, using every tool at your disposal, even if it’s a paperclip and some duct tape.

My first real dive into hacking culture came in the Army. As an Information Technology Specialist and later an All-Source Intelligence Officer, I learned that understanding a system often starts by dismantling it, sometimes literally. I’ve always been a hands‑on learner, even if I tend to finish with more parts than I started with. I call it “streamlining operations.”

Now, as a Cyber Warfare Officer, my work shifted from tactical to strategic. The Army taught me one thing very clearly: security isn’t theoretical. It’s mission success or mission failure.