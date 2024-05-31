Home Think Videos Transform your IT spend with AI Rethink Agent Experience Improve your agent experience with AI
Digital rendering of customer service assisting multiple clients with the aid of AI

Empower your agents with AI

Use generative AI to take repetitive tasks from agents so they can show up in a human way to solve complex problems. Generative can help agents by retrieving information fast and giving them the context, history, and sentiment of a conversation. It can also serve as a coach.
Customer support agents have one of the toughest jobs in the enterprise. They have to juggle so many process-oriented tasks that they fail on their mission of quality, empathetic customer service. Charles Quincy Product Management Director IBM
Transform customer service with AI

For the first time, generative AI is making it possible for customer service to be scalable and human-centered.
Transform your contact center with AI

Think of your call center as not just a cost center, but an engagement center that builds relationships with customers.

Transform customer self-service with AI

If you aren’t applying generative AI to customer service, you’re going to fall behind.

