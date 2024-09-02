VIDEO – IaaS Explained

The second piece that I want to talk about is the “as-a-Service” piece—this is the way that you consume. And so when we talk about as-a-Service, there are kind of four things that really, really matter in this model.

Offerings are shared

The first one is that offerings that are consumed as-a-Service are, generally speaking, shared. And so by shared, I mean they’re multi-tenant—many people use the same offering, we just take and carve it up and make it available to multiple different customers simultaneously. So that’s the first piece of as-a-Service.

Hourly/monthly billing

The second piece is the hourly or monthly piece. This is talking about how we bill. In the case of compute, it could be a certain number of cents or certain of dollars per hour or per month.

In the case of storage, we would bill out in the amount of data that’s stored in a given month—so that would be cents per gigabyte per month.

In the case of network, there are two different metrics we about earlier, right? The size of the pipe—you would pay per month charge for that—and then the amount of data that goes through it—again measured in gigabytes per month or cents per gigabytes per month. So that’s our billing metric.

No contracts

And then the third piece, and this is a very important one, is that there are no contracts involved in an as-a-Service model, or there aren’t necessarily contracts. There can certainly be them but they’re generally advantageous to you.

By no contracts we mean that you don’t have to agree to use something for a set amount of time—you use it for as long as you need it and then you get rid of it.

And so rather than a checkmark for no contracts I’m just gonna put a little X there. You only use it when you need it, it’s on-demand.

Self-service

And then the last piece, and this is probably the most important as-a-Service offerings are self-service. That means that you can go out to a website, you punch in your information, your payment details, click the “Go” button and that as-a-Service offering is going to be provisioned and delivered to you.

It’s not something that takes days or weeks or months to set up and configure, it’s one that can be provided in minutes or hours.