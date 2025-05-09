Multivariate time series forecasting with sktime

For this experiment, we want to create forecasts for our target variable total load actual , which describes daily energy demand.

Initially, we're using a naive method to create baseline forecasts for our data. Naive forecasting methods are based on the assumption that the best predictor of a future value is the current value.1

For our use case of hourly energy demand, we can think of the simplest implementation of naive forecasting to mean that the predicted energy demand for the next hour should be equal to the previous hour's energy demand. In practice, adding a small amount of random variation to naive predictions often improves them.

We can also improve naive forecasts by taking advantage of seasonal patterns observed in our data. In the case of our hourly energy demand data, we can see patterns in the time series within a one day period, indicating a seasonal periodicity of a day.

Instead of forecasting the next hour's energy demand to be similar to the previous hour's energy demand, we can forecast the next hour's energy demand to be similar to the energy demand for that same hour on the previous day.

To do this, we need to first specify the forecaster to use, in this case the NaiveForecaster. The NaiveForecaster works by generating a 'last window' of historical data on which to base the forecasts. In the case of our hourly energy demand data with observed intraday seasonality, our window length consists of the previous 24-hour period for this "last window".

We must specify a strategy to the forecaster, describing how to use the data in the "last window". We set the strategy as last , meaning the forecaster should consider the last value in the window, as opposed to taking a mean over all the data in the window. In combination, we set the seasonal periodicity or sp to 24 to account for the intraday seasonality that we have observed.

Together, these two settings implement our seasonal naive strategy described previously, where the value of energy demand at a specific hour is predicted by using the energy demand at that hour on the previous day.

After the forecaster is initialized with the parameters as described previously, we call the fit method on the forecaster , passing our data y['total load actual] which contains the rows of historical data that we pass to our model for input. In this case, we are making predictions based on only one column of input data, so our forecast is a univariate forecast.

Next, we call the predict method to create the forecasts, passing a forecasting horizon fh equal to our future_context to generate the correct number of forecasted data points into the future.

# specify the forecasting algorithm including strategy and seasonal periodicity

forecaster = NaiveForecaster(strategy="last", sp=24)



# specify the forecasting horizon

fh = np.arange(1, future_context + 1) # we want to predict the next x hours



# fit the forecaster

forecaster.fit(y['total load actual'])



# make predictions using the forecaster

y_pred = forecaster.predict(fh)

For an initial evaluation of our model's performance, we can use a data visualization. Here, we plot the predictions (shown in gold), along with the historical data (shown in blue) for past values. We can also see the green line, our y_actual or the ground truth, against which to compare our predictions.

The gold line predicts hourly energy demand based on patterns in the historical data. We can observe the forecast pattern of our naive seasonal forecaster here. It looks like it repeated the last 24 hours of the input data across the forecast horizon.

In evaluating the green line against the gold line, we can see instances of overlap where the model's predictions are accurate. The naive forecaster has gotten very close on some of the data points.

plot_series(y['total load actual'], y_pred, y_actual['total load actual'], labels=["y", "y_pred", "y_actual"], markers=[',', ',', ','])