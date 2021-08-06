Antiquated processes hobble many trade finance systems, resulting in risk and higher costs. IBM Blockchain solutions for trade finance are built on our market-leading blockchain services and platform—helping you establish new trading partnerships, uncover new liquidity pools and create new business models. Now you can rely on distributed ledger technology, smart contracts, enhanced security, built-in governance and extensive control capabilities for real-time access to trade finance data.
of SME trade finance requests are denied.¹
trillion USD is the resulting global trade finance gap.¹
A better trade experience is here for buyers and sellers of all sizes. IBM Blockchain for Trade Finance solutions can help you.
Quickly process credits and guarantees electronically, gain deep insights into client financial positions and transaction histories, and monitor transactions from start to finish.
Discover revenue opportunities through a new class of transparent, risk-mitigated and standardized trade finance and trade credit insurance solutions.
Foster greater trust and transparency in cross-border trading. Enjoy first-mover advantages by convening new trade networks and creating new trading hubs.
We’re reinventing complex trade processes to help start, accelerate and innovate blockchain networks—including the successful production development of we.trade, now with 15 banks across Europe.
Our unrivaled experience in strategy, rapid product development, governance and regulation helps blockchain networks expand membership—and join forces with others.
IBM knows trade and trade processes, complex systems integration, regulated industries, and — with 500+ client engagements to date—how to unlock blockchain value. We provide the entire stack to run your business.
Join us in a business network that is making international trade faster and more efficient. we.trade is a blockchain-based platform shared by 15 major European banks that is working with IBM to help speed its global commercialization. The we.trade blockchain platform reduces friction and eases the trading process for participating companies, creating an ecosystem of trust for global trade. Its standardized rules and simplified trading options decrease risk and increase trading opportunities for banks and SMEs.
You need more than a great idea to achieve blockchain success. Learn how you can tap into outcome-driven network design principles to enable transformation of trade finance companies, networks and ecosystems.
Hyperledger Fabric is an open-source, modular blockchain framework for developing enterprise-grade applications with industry strategies.
Governments, businesses and institutions use blockchain to enable a secure and trusted infrastructure for digital identity and credentials.
Blockchain is a trustless network that provides enhanced security, transparency, and automation
The Home Depot implements IBM Blockchain technology to resolve vendor disputes and improve supply chain efficiency.
IPwe uses IBM Blockchain and AI to create a transparent global patent market, helped by IBM to increase visibility and flexibility.
Enabling companies of all sizes to trade across borders, helping to drive global economic growth.
Streamline your digital transformation with IBM’s hybrid cloud solutions, built to optimize scalability, modernization, and seamless integration across your IT infrastructure.
Unlock the full potential of blockchain technology with IBM's consulting and services, designed to accelerate your business transformation through scalable, secure and innovative solutions.
IBM Blockchain Platform: Hyperledger Fabric Support Edition provides SLAs and 24x7 enterprise support for Hyperledger Fabric, the de facto standard for enterprise blockchain platforms from the Linux Foundation.
Discover how IBM Blockchain can transform your business operations, streamline processes and enhance trust with industry-leading solutions. Stay informed with the latest insights and updates tailored to your industry needs.