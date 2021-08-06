Blockchain for trade finance solutions

Pull down invisible barriers to growth

Antiquated processes hobble many trade finance systems, resulting in risk and higher costs. IBM Blockchain solutions for trade finance are built on our market-leading blockchain services and platform—helping you establish new trading partnerships, uncover new liquidity pools and create new business models. Now you can rely on distributed ledger technology, smart contracts, enhanced security, built-in governance and extensive control capabilities for real-time access to trade finance data.

Trade’s biggest challenges

60%

of SME trade finance requests are denied.¹

1.5

trillion USD is the resulting global trade finance gap.¹

3D design of balls rolling on a track

Reimagine what’s possible in trade

A better trade experience is here for buyers and sellers of all sizes. IBM Blockchain for Trade Finance solutions can help you.

Lower risk and operational costs

Quickly process credits and guarantees electronically, gain deep insights into client financial positions and transaction histories, and monitor transactions from start to finish.

Find new opportunities and markets

Discover revenue opportunities through a new class of transparent, risk-mitigated and standardized trade finance and trade credit insurance solutions.

Establish leadership in a new era of trade

Foster greater trust and transparency in cross-border trading. Enjoy first-mover advantages by convening new trade networks and creating new trading hubs.

The IBM Blockchain advantage

Leadership in trade facilitation

We’re reinventing complex trade processes to help start, accelerate and innovate blockchain networks—including the successful production development of we.trade, now with 15 banks across Europe.
Network-convening prowess

Our unrivaled experience in strategy, rapid product development, governance and regulation helps blockchain networks expand membership—and join forces with others.
Trusted business expertise

IBM knows trade and trade processes, complex systems integration, regulated industries, and — with 500+ client engagements to date—how to unlock blockchain value. We provide the entire stack to run your business.

 IBM is a Leader in IDC’s MarketScape Blockchain Services 2020 study

we.trade is speeding trade finance—and trade

Join us in a business network that is making international trade faster and more efficient. we.trade is a blockchain-based platform shared by 15 major European banks that is working with IBM to help speed its global commercialization. The we.trade blockchain platform reduces friction and eases the trading process for participating companies, creating an ecosystem of trust for global trade. Its standardized rules and simplified trading options decrease risk and increase trading opportunities for banks and SMEs.

IBM Blockchain Services

You need more than a great idea to achieve blockchain success. Learn how you can tap into outcome-driven network design principles to enable transformation of trade finance companies, networks and ecosystems.

IBM Blockchain Services: Success by design

IBM Blockchain

Our clients have a vision for how blockchain will change their business, and we have an approach to make it happen. Let's co-create successful and growing business networks together.
Explore blockchain solutions
Resources

What is Hyperledger Fabric?

Hyperledger Fabric is an open-source, modular blockchain framework for developing enterprise-grade applications with industry strategies.
Blockchain for digital identity and credentials solutions

Governments, businesses and institutions use blockchain to enable a secure and trusted infrastructure for digital identity and credentials.
Benefits of blockchain

Blockchain is a trustless network that provides enhanced security, transparency, and automation
The Home Depot uses IBM Blockchain

The Home Depot implements IBM Blockchain technology to resolve vendor disputes and improve supply chain efficiency.
IPwe uses IBM Blockchain

IPwe uses IBM Blockchain and AI to create a transparent global patent market, helped by IBM to increase visibility and flexibility.
we.trade uses IBM Blockchain

Enabling companies of all sizes to trade across borders, helping to drive global economic growth.

