Alan Turing, often regarded as the father of modern computer science, laid a crucial foundation for the contemporary discourse on the technological singularity. His pivotal 1950 paper, "Computing Machinery and Intelligence," introduces the idea of a machine's ability to exhibit intelligent behavior equivalent to or indistinguishable from that of a human. Central to this concept is his famous Turing Test, which suggests that if a machine can converse with a human without the human realizing they are interacting with a machine, it could be considered "intelligent." This concept has inspired extensive research in AI capabilities, potentially steering us closer to the reality of a singularity.

Stanislaw Ulam, noted for his work in mathematics and thermonuclear reactions, also significantly contributed to the computing technologies that underpin discussions of the technological singularity. Though not directly linked with AI, Ulam's work on cellular automata and iterative systems provides essential insights into the complex, self-improving systems at the heart of singularity theories. His collaboration with John von Neumann on cellular automata, discrete abstract computational systems capable of simulating various complex behaviors, is foundational in the field of artificial life and informs ongoing discussions about the capability of machines to autonomously replicate and surpass human intelligence.

The concept of the technological singularity has evolved considerably over the years, with its roots stretching back to the mid-20th century. John von Neumann is credited with one of the earliest mentions of the singularity concept, speculating about a "singularity" where technological progress would become incomprehensibly rapid and complex, resulting in a transformation beyond human capacity to fully anticipate or understand.

This idea was further popularized by figures such as Ray Kurzweil, who connected the singularity to the acceleration of technological progress, often citing Moore’s law as an illustrative example. Moore's law observes that the number of transistors on a microchip doubles about every two years while the cost of computers is halved, suggesting a rapid growth in computational power that might eventually lead to the development of artificial intelligence surpassing human intelligence.

The underlying assumption in the argument that the singularity will occur, if it can, is rooted in technological evolution, which is generally irreversible and tends toward acceleration. This perspective is influenced by the broader evolutionary paradigm, suggesting that once a powerful new capability arises, such as cognition in humans, it is eventually used to its fullest potential.

Kurzweil predicts that once an AI reaches a point of being able to improve itself, this growth will become exponential. Another prominent voice in this discussion, Vernor Vinge, a retired professor of mathematics, computer scientist and science fiction author, has suggested that the creation of superhuman intelligence represents a kind of "singularity" in the history of the planet, as it would mark a point beyond which human affairs, as they are currently understood, could continue. Vinge has stated that if advanced AI did not encounter insurmountable obstacles, it would lead to a singularity.

The discussion often hinges on the idea that no physical laws exist to prevent the development of computing systems that can exceed human capabilities in all domains of interest. This includes enhancing AI's own capabilities, which would likely include its ability to further improve its design or even design entirely new forms of intelligence.

Roman Yampolskiy has highlighted potential risks associated with the singularity, particularly the difficulty in controlling or predicting the actions of super intelligent AIs. These entities might not only operate at speeds that defy human comprehension but could also engage in decision-making that does not align with human values or safety.