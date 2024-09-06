Improving supply chain resiliency in the industrial sector

1. Ditch manual processes in favor of digitizing and automating supply chain processes.

Automation will enable organizations to identify and resolve critical supply chain issues faster with end-to-end visibility, advanced analytics and actionable workflows. By extending process intelligence and execution, supply chains become more adaptive, responsive and predictive.

2. Improve visibility across manufacturing, operations, and distribution

Orchestrate your end-to-end supply chain with a smarter control tower.

3. Optimize your maintenance inventory.

By ensuring that you know not only which maintenance parts are in stock, but at what levels, and in which locations, industrial firms can prevent production shut-downs (and the subsequent impact on profitability). As an added benefit, this can reduce working capital tied up to carrying high M&R part inventory levels.

4. Leverage AI-driven Intelligence to deliver on products and promises.

Increase on-time delivery performance and customer satisfaction by managing and prioritizing orders based on inventory.

5. Partner with someone who has sustainability supply chain expertise.

Purpose matters to consumers and drives profitability. The right partner can help organizations in the industrial sector understand how to reduce waste, improve transparency, and work with suppliers to ensure sustainable practices throughout the supply chain—all while keeping looming SEC regulations on climate risk reporting top-of-mind.