The IBM® Supply Chain App Studio is an open, scalable and extendable data and intelligence platform that enables you to develop new supply chain, sustainability and environmental applications more easily and cost-effectively. It offers source-agnostic, modern APIs that integrate with any customer backend and external applications, a high-scaling data layer to standardize data, and a low-code UI to create and deploy new solutions.
Supply Chain App Studio is the very platform IBM uses to deliver innovative and transformative business solutions, such as Scope 3 emissions management, enterprise climate risk assessment, and FSMA 204(d) compliance. Get the tools and resources you need to rapidly develop and launch competitive offerings like these of your own.
Low-code UI and sample use cases enable rapid application development and deployment on the platform, allowing you to quickly address emerging needs and opportunities.
Our open data platform can import, standardize and correlate data across the entire supply chain, enabling seamless integration and real-time operational insights when building new applications.
You can quickly deploy applications to multiple customers and use the platform’s application store to promote and sell to a broader audience of supply chain and sustainability stakeholders.
Enable food safety and quality management with purpose-built modules designed to help organizations comply with the FDA Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) 204 regulations.
Orchestrate your end-to-end supply chain with real-time visibility and actionable workflows powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning.
Engage your suppliers and streamline your Scope 3 – Category 1 emissions calculations to meet reporting requirements and optimize performance.