

The IBM® Supply Chain App Studio is an open, scalable and extendable data and intelligence platform that enables you to develop new supply chain, sustainability and environmental applications more easily and cost-effectively. It offers source-agnostic, modern APIs that integrate with any customer backend and external applications, a high-scaling data layer to standardize data, and a low-code UI to create and deploy new solutions.

Supply Chain App Studio is the very platform IBM uses to deliver innovative and transformative business solutions, such as Scope 3 emissions management, enterprise climate risk assessment, and FSMA 204(d) compliance. Get the tools and resources you need to rapidly develop and launch competitive offerings like these of your own.