Build and deliver transformational supply chain solutions on an open, scalable and extensible platform
Build, configure, deploy and sell new supply chain applications at speed


The IBM® Supply Chain App Studio is an open, scalable and extendable data and intelligence platform that enables you to develop new supply chain, sustainability and environmental applications more easily and cost-effectively. It offers source-agnostic, modern APIs that integrate with any customer backend and external applications, a high-scaling data layer to standardize data, and a low-code UI to create and deploy new solutions.

Supply Chain App Studio is the very platform IBM uses to deliver innovative and transformative business solutions, such as Scope 3 emissions management, enterprise climate risk assessment, and FSMA 204(d) compliance. Get the tools and resources you need to rapidly develop and launch competitive offerings like these of your own.
Benefits Innovate at speed with configurable building blocks

Low-code UI and sample use cases enable rapid application development and deployment on the platform, allowing you to quickly address emerging needs and opportunities.

 Integrate critical data from internal and external sources

Our open data platform can import, standardize and correlate data across the entire supply chain, enabling seamless integration and real-time operational insights when building new applications.

 Deploy and sell solutions directly on the platform

You can quickly deploy applications to multiple customers and use the platform’s application store to promote and sell to a broader audience of supply chain and sustainability stakeholders.

Features

End-to-end visibility With our low code UI, you can create dashboards, drill-downs, informational and graphical widgets, giving customers the critical information they need at a glance.
Manage by exception Our work queue framework allows you to create applications with prioritized issue lists, enabling customers to quickly identify and act on critical supply chain issues.
Support decision-making You can build decision-making support by providing critical context, best practice resolutions and recommendations based on internal or external data analysis and intelligence.
Automate execution of actions You can create applications that help customers quickly execute critical supply chain actions by using rule-based messaging and automated actions that trigger transactional backend systems.
Use cases Food Safety FSMA 204(d) compliance

Enable food safety and quality management with purpose-built modules designed to help organizations comply with the FDA Food Safety Modernization Act (FSMA) 204 regulations.

 Supply Chain Resiliency

Orchestrate your end-to-end supply chain with real-time visibility and actionable workflows powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning.

 Supply Chain Emissions Management

Engage your suppliers and streamline your Scope 3 – Category 1 emissions calculations to meet reporting requirements and optimize performance.
Next steps

Create your own supply chain solution today and join our growing community of business partners developing next-gen supply chain solutions on the IBM Supply Chain App Studio.