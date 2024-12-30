What is sentient AI?

Some experts refer to AI as stochastic parrots (link resides outside ibm.com)4 that are “haphazardly stitching together sequences of linguistic forms it has observed in its vast training data, according to probabilistic information about how they combine, but without any reference to meaning.”

The problem is that humans have this innate desire for connection, which propels them to anthropomorphize (link resides outside ibm.com)5 objects and project onto their feelings and personalities because it facilitates social bonding.

As the researchers on the stochastic parrot paper put it: “We have to account for the fact that our perception of natural language text, regardless of how it was generated, is mediated by our own linguistic competence and our predisposition to interpret communicative acts as conveying coherent meaning and intent, whether or not they do.”

This is why some people might take what the AI says at face value, even though they know these technologies cannot actually perceive or understand the world beyond what’s available to it through its training data.

Because AI chatbots can carry coherent conversations and convey feelings, people can interpret it as meaningful and often forget that LLMs, among other humanoid machines, are “programmed to be believable,” according to Scientific American (link resides outside ibm.com)6. Every feature it has, whether it’s the words it says or how it tries to emulate human expressions, feeds into this design.

AI creates an illusion of presence by going through the motions of human-to-human communication untethered from the physical experience of being.

“All sensations—hunger, feeling pain, seeing red, falling in love—are the result of physiological states that an LLM simply doesn’t have,” Fei-Fei Li and John Etchemendy, co-founders of the Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence at Stanford University, wrote in a TIME article (link resides outside ibm.com)7. So even if an AI chatbot is prompted into saying it’s hungry, it cannot actually be hungry because it does not have a stomach.