The key benefit of RPA in retail is that it allows human workers to hand repetitive tasks over to robot coworkers so that employees can focus on more creative, strategic, and value-added tasks. For example, RPA can reduce errors in tasks like data transcription, ordering and customer support. Unattended bots can be scheduled to handle repeatable work like database updates around the clock, resulting in faster completion times. RPA can also be used in combination with AI-powered chatbots to assist both customers and customer service agents with basic tasks like product inquiry or return process. When a customer or team member makes a request (e.g., checking the status of an order) the chatbot can relay the request to an RPA bot to carry out the task.

On its own, RPA automates straightforward, time-consuming, rule-based tasks. However, RPA can also be a valuable gateway to more far-reaching automation efforts because of its low cost, relative ease of setup and potential to integrate multiple disparate systems. Leading RPA solutions often leverage low-code or no-code platforms that allow users with little technical knowledge to create effective scripts for bots, making RPA an accessible starting point for hyperautomation and broader process optimization.

Once RPA is in place, retailers can build upon this foundation to automate increasingly complex tasks by augmenting RPA’s basic capabilities with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning tools. For example, a business rules management system (BRMS) can help RPA bots not only mimic human activities but also make smarter decisions about which tasks to carry out and when. Workflow automation software can create fully autonomous RPA processes overseen by AI. With process-mining algorithms, retailers can even dig into the data on RPA performance and identify more ways to optimize RPA deployment.