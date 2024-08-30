As retail and consumer-goods leaders know, the seemingly simple act of delivering a product into the hands of a customer requires a complex orchestration of processes, including inventory management, store planning, sales forecasting, enterprise resource planning (ERP) management and customer support. As customer expectations evolve, supply chains grow more agile and omnichannel experiences become the norm, retail organizations find themselves navigating an increasingly complicated business landscape.
Capgemini estimates the retail industry could save as much as USD 340 billion a year (link resides outside of ibm.com) by automating key processes like customer returns, supply chain management, updating customer databases, maintaining inventory records and more. One of the most effective ways to achieve this level of automation in retail is through robotic process automation (RPA), a form of automation that uses software bots to carry out structured and repetitive tasks typically handled by humans.
When implementing RPA, you create bots that follow set scripts to replicate the steps a human worker would take to complete a task in a software environment. RPA has enjoyed widespread adoption throughout the retail and e-commerce industries because it offers a way to automate and streamline many of the interactions between people, processes and applications that underpin successful retail strategies today.
Because RPA bots mimic human actions, they can serve as universal points of integration, allowing even apps and software systems that lack APIs to integrate. If a team member needed to transfer data from a spreadsheet to a customer relationship management (CRM) system, a bot could simply be scripted to transfer that data between systems the way a human would. No additional programming expertise would be required.
In the retail business, RPA is typically applied to rote tasks like data collection, tracking inventory status and processing simple customer returns.
The key benefit of RPA in retail is that it allows human workers to hand repetitive tasks over to robot coworkers so that employees can focus on more creative, strategic, and value-added tasks. For example, RPA can reduce errors in tasks like data transcription, ordering and customer support. Unattended bots can be scheduled to handle repeatable work like database updates around the clock, resulting in faster completion times. RPA can also be used in combination with AI-powered chatbots to assist both customers and customer service agents with basic tasks like product inquiry or return process. When a customer or team member makes a request (e.g., checking the status of an order) the chatbot can relay the request to an RPA bot to carry out the task.
On its own, RPA automates straightforward, time-consuming, rule-based tasks. However, RPA can also be a valuable gateway to more far-reaching automation efforts because of its low cost, relative ease of setup and potential to integrate multiple disparate systems. Leading RPA solutions often leverage low-code or no-code platforms that allow users with little technical knowledge to create effective scripts for bots, making RPA an accessible starting point for hyperautomation and broader process optimization.
Once RPA is in place, retailers can build upon this foundation to automate increasingly complex tasks by augmenting RPA’s basic capabilities with advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning tools. For example, a business rules management system (BRMS) can help RPA bots not only mimic human activities but also make smarter decisions about which tasks to carry out and when. Workflow automation software can create fully autonomous RPA processes overseen by AI. With process-mining algorithms, retailers can even dig into the data on RPA performance and identify more ways to optimize RPA deployment.
In a retail context, RPA can be deployed to perform both back-office and customer-facing functions. It can carry out any task that requires defined, repeatable steps or the manipulation of structured data. Typical applications of RPA in retail include the following:
RPA automates repetitive tasks to the benefit of both customers and employees. Employees can focus on more fulfilling, engaging and organizationally impactful tasks, resulting in higher job satisfaction and productivity. Similarly, customers appreciate the ease and speed of RPA-delivered services, which drive customer satisfaction and directly influence revenue. According to PwC, customers are willing to spend 16% more (link resides outside of ibm.com) in exchange for great customer experiences.
Some of the specific benefits of RPA in retail include the following:
RPA is most effective in automating tasks that are manual, repetitive, prone to errors and based on structured data, with little-to-no opportunity for human workers to add value. It’s also an efficient way of making disparate systems talk to one another. These are some of the most common RPA use cases in retail:
IBM offers a full-featured, low-code RPA solution that helps retailers automate business and IT processes at scale. With IBM Robotic Process Automation, organizations can combine the ease and speed of traditional RPA with operationalized AI insights for more intelligent automation and accelerated digital transformation.
To learn more, explore “RPA: A no-hype buyer’s guide” and sign up for the no-cost IBM Robotic Process Automation software trial.