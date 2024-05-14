By using IBM Robotic Process Automation technology, GAM realized significant savings. “We saved approximately BRL 120,000 per year on employee salaries when we automated manual and repetitive tasks,” says Remor. “Robots now carry out these tasks, with employees freed up to carry out intelligent, higher-value tasks.”

The company also improved three core tasks. The first task relates to how pricing quotations are prepared. In the past, when a potential new customer reached out to GAM for product pricing, an employee would spend hours searching websites for information. Today, a robot continuously looks for these quotations and responds quickly to requests, forwarding the information to an employee. As a result, prospective customers get the information they need much faster, improving service.

GAM also improved its vendor onboarding process. Before the bots, 4–5 people spent one hour each collecting information to qualify a new vendor. Today, a robot handles this task, freeing up to five hours in staff time, every day. Now, rather than filling out forms, staff can focus on managing vendors.

The company gained a third benefit in its collection of tax clearance certificates, called CNDs. Required by Brazilian law, these certificates verify that a company pays federal, state and municipal taxes on time. A bot now collects the CND certificates, which ensures that GAM always has valid documents on file.

RPA frees GAM employees from time-consuming processes and enables them to concentrate on more interesting, higher-value tasks. In addition, IBM’s simple editing capabilities give staff the power to program the bots without depending on IT personnel.

“Staff have moved from being wary about the bots to embracing them,” says Remor. “They have more time to do higher value work. Plus, they can use the bots to develop solutions for day-to-day problems, which makes work even more fulfilling.”

In addition, GAM sees greater sharing of ideas between different areas of the company. “When an area wants to automate a process, I help them consider the different solutions bots provide. With everyone working together, we often find an unexpected process for the bots to work on.”

With results like this, GAM management is planning to expand use of the bots in more areas of the company. Remor concludes: “The bots and staff working together have improved our business beyond anything we expected. Now, with IBM involved, we look forward to more innovations combined with the excellent service offered by IBM. This combination definitely gives us a leading edge in a very competitive market.”

NOTE:

The client featured in this case study initially engaged with WDG Soluções Em Sistemas E Automação De Proces LTDA which began conducting business as IBM on January 1, 2021. The WDG products in this case study, WDG Studio and WDG RPA, are now known as IBM RPA Studio and IBM RPA Solution respectively.