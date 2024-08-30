Robotic process automation (RPA) — which is the use of software bots to handle routine keystroke-level tasks — is more important than ever in the insurance industry. In fact, Novarica research shows that more than half of all insurers have deployed RPA, compared to less than a quarter in 2018. [1]

From underwriting and onboarding to policyholder services and claims processing, RPA is changing the way that insurers do business. By freeing up employees from time-consuming manual tasks, insurers are driving efficiency, speeding up processes and creating better customer experiences. Here’s a closer look into the business case for RPA.