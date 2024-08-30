Robotic process automation (RPA) — which is the use of software bots to handle routine keystroke-level tasks — is more important than ever in the insurance industry. In fact, Novarica research shows that more than half of all insurers have deployed RPA, compared to less than a quarter in 2018. [1]
From underwriting and onboarding to policyholder services and claims processing, RPA is changing the way that insurers do business. By freeing up employees from time-consuming manual tasks, insurers are driving efficiency, speeding up processes and creating better customer experiences. Here’s a closer look into the business case for RPA.
In insurance, RPA refers to the use of rules-based, low-code software “bots” to handle the repetitive tasks of human workers, such as collecting customer information, extracting data in claims, performing background checks and so on. RPA is part of the greater trend of hyperautomation, enabling organizations to transform processes to be more competitive.
RPA streamlines the everyday business processes that drain workers’ time, energy and morale. By deploying RPA bots across multiple systems, insurers can improve accuracy and efficiency, freeing up human resources for more strategic tasks. Case studies have shown up to a 200% increase in ROI within the first year of RPA deployment in financial services.
Insurance companies rely on a mix of legacy applications and systems. RPA can help link these disparate systems — with minimal coding — so insurers can conduct operations faster, reduce labor costs and explore new areas of business innovation. In fact, Gartner predicts that by 2025, 70% of new applications written by enterprises will use low-code or no-code technologies. [2]
RPA bridges the gap between legacy insurance systems in a way that improves the customer experience and operational efficiency. Specifically, RPA platforms can process actions right down to the mouse and keyboard levels, while also integrating with systems at a lower level via application programming interfaces (APIs). Organizations can use API connectors when building their workflows with RPA for end-to-end automation.
Perfect for a distributed workforce, RPA solutions can do the following:
With an RPA implementation, insurers can improve back-office processes and customer-facing services, while also transforming the work environment. After all, employees shouldn’t have to be stuck with mindless data entry.
Some key benefits of using RPA for insurance operations include the following:
RPA is already helping insurance companies improve a wide range of data processing tasks:
