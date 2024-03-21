IBM® clients can harness the power of multi-access edge computing platform with IBM’s AI solutions and Red Hat hybrid cloud capabilities. With IBM, clients can bring their own existing network and edge infrastructure, and we provide the software that runs on top of it to create a unified solution.

Red Hat OpenShift enables the virtualization and containerization of automation software to provide advanced flexibility in hardware deployment, optimized according to application needs. It also provides efficient system orchestration, enabling real-time, data-based decision making at the edge and further processing in the cloud.

IBM offers a full range of solutions optimized for AI from servers and storage to software and consulting. The latest generation of IBM servers, storage and software can help you modernize and scale on-premises and in the cloud with security-rich hybrid cloud and trusted AI automation and insights.