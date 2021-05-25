Leveraging Log Data for Incident Management in AIOps

Artificial Intelligence for IT Operations (AIOps) are software systems that combine big data and artificial intelligence (AI) or machine learning (ML) to mine a voluminous amount of information coming from disparate data sources for identifying events (e.g., logs, metrics, alerts, incidents, anomalies). AIOps then correlates and groups them by inferring patterns for fault localization and uses this information to find similar historical incidents for action recommendation.
In Catchpoint’s SRE Report 2020, 80% of SREs work on post-mortem analysis of incidents due to lack of provided information and 16% of toil comes from investigating false positives/negatives. Incident management includes finding similar incidents for a given event. [1]
This is a challenging problem because the vocabulary of alerts and incidents can be different; also, alert descriptions are machine generated, whereas incident descriptions are human generated. Moreover, it may be the case that two or more events may have the same description, however, the underlying root causes are different. This article addresses the above challenge by leveraging logs for finding similar incidents.
This section defines the terms related to incident management that we will be using throughout this article:
Two events may or may not have a similar description but if the underlying logs are similar, then they are most likely related to each other — this is the key hypothesis of using logs for finding similar events.
Each application consists of several microservices, and some of these services are related to other services, forming a graph. If one service fails, then any other service which is upstream or downstream of the failed service could throw error log lines. It is important to identify error log lines corresponding to each failed microservice and collate them together to form a log signature for a particular event. We obtain log lines corresponding to each event from the time window of +- 5 minutes from outage start time (i.e., 10 minutes of log data). Each log line from the set of log lines is input to a pretrained error classifier; the output of the classifier is a 0 (error) or 1 (non-erroneous). The error classifier allows us to separate log lines pertaining to a healthy state of the system and the corresponding microservice from the non-erroneous log lines.
In order to use error log lines for event similarity, each log line is processed and templatized, and then they are collated to form a log-signature for each event. The objective of templatization is to normalize log lines to a common id, called as
The example below shows a log signature for an event. There are three log template ids:
Once we have a log signature for each event, the similarity is calculated between two events by computing the overlap between their application ids. For each application id that overlaps, it computes the overlap between their respective templates ids to calculate a score called as log template similarity score.
In this section, we want to verify the hypothesis that the two similar events may or may not have a lexically matching incident descriptions, but that their logs should have high overlap and that they are discriminative. Figure 1 shows four events where SREs communicated to us that they were similar to each other:
We computed the similarity between them using the two methods, text-based similarity and log-template-based similarity. To compute the event-description-based similarity between two events, we obtain the distributed representation using universal sentence encoder for each event in the pair and then compute cosine similarity between them.
In the previous section, we outlined our method for calculating log-template-based similarity between two events. These results show that whenever text descriptions have high overlapping terms, the text-based similarity method have high scores for them. However, when there are few overlapping terms, the text-based similarity has a lower score. For example, the similarity between incident descriptions “database processing delayed for some users” and “Customers unable to view DB dashboard” have a low similarity score of 0.055. As per the ground truth communicated by the SRE, these two events are actually related to each other.
When we use log-template-based similarity to compute similarity between events, we observe that it captures the relatedness between events very well. This is because the similarity is computed based on the symptoms reflected in the logs captured through log signatures. For example, for the pair mentioned above, the log-template-based similarity score is 0.783, which indicates that their log signatures do have a high overlap, thus indicating high relatedness between them.
Using text description of events to compute similarity between them is not reliable and may result in inaccuracies. This article presents an approach that leverage logs for computing similarity between events and shows superior performance of the proposed method over the traditional text-based similarity method.
[1] Chen, Y., Yang, X., Dong, H., He, X., Zhang, H., Lin, Q., Chen, J., Zhao, P., Kang,Y., Gao, F., et al.: Identifying linked incidents in large-scale online service systems. In: Proceedings of the 28th ACM Joint Meeting on European Software Engineering Conference and Symposium on the Foundations of Software Engineering. pp. 304– 314 (2020)