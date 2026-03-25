Kubernetes autoscaling guide

Once the resource requests are defined, the next step is determining how the workloads should respond to increased demand. Kubernetes offers two primary mechanisms for pod-level scaling: horizontal scaling (adding more pods) and vertical scaling (increasing pod resources).

Horizontal Pod Autoscaler (HPA)

The Horizontal Pod Autoscaler is the most common scaling method. It functions like a thermostat: when the “room” (the entire application) gets too hot, it turns on more “fans” (pods).

How it works: The HPA controller constantly queries the metrics server to monitor CPU usage or memory consumption.

The logic: It compares current resource metrics with the thresholds defined in the YAML configuration file.

Key parameters:

minReplicas/maxReplicas: Defines the minimum and maximum of pod replicas

scaleTargetRef: Identifies the deployment, ReplicaSet or StatefulSet that the HPA manages

Vertical Pod Autoscaler (VPA)

While HPA adds more pods, the Vertical Pod Autoscaler (VPA) focuses on optimizing the resources of individual pods.

It helps ensure that each pod receives an appropriate amount of CPU and memory, avoiding both overprovisioning and under‑allocation.

VPA monitors resource consumption over time. If a pod consistently reaches its limits, the VPA can recommend—or automatically apply—updated resource settings.

The source of truth: Metrics

HPA and VPA both rely on data to make informed scaling decisions.

Metrics server: The standard cluster-wide aggregator for core resource metrics.

Custom and external metrics: For more complex scaling (for example, scaling based on the number of messages in a queue or real-time web traffic), you can use external metrics provided by various tools.

In most Kubernetes autoscaling strategies, it’s recommended not to use HPA and VPA on the same metric, such as CPU usage. Otherwise, they might work against each other—one adding pods while the other tries to make them larger.