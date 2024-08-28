How foundation models can help make steel and cement production more sustainable

Heavy industries, particularly cement, steel and chemicals, are the top greenhouse gas emitting industries, contributing 25% of global CO2 emission (link resides outside ibm.com). They use high temperature heat in many of their processes that is primarily driven by fossil fuel. Fighting climate change requires lowering heavy industry emissions. However, these industries face tremendous challenges to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Replacing equipment is not a viable route to reduce emissions, as these industries are capital intensive, with asset lifecycles of over 40 years. They are also trying alternate fuels, which come with their own challenges of alternate fuel availability, and the ability to manage processes with fuel-mixes. The Paris Agreement on climate change also mandates that these industries will need to reduce annual emissions by 12-16% by 2030. Generative AI, when applied to industrial processes, can improve production yield, reduce quality variability and lower specific energy consumption (thereby reducing operational costs and emissions).

Higher variability in processes and operations results in higher specific energy consumption (SEC) and higher emissions. This variability comes from material inconsistency (raw material comes from earth), varying weather conditions, machine conditions and the human inability to operate the processes at top efficiency 24 hours a day, every day of the week. Artificial Intelligence technology can predict future variability in the processes and the resultant impact on yield, quality and energy consumption. For example, say we predict the quality of the clinker in advance, then we are able to optimize the heat energy and combustion in the cement kiln in such a way that quality clinker is produced at minimum energy. Such optimization of the processes reduces energy consumption and in turn reduces both energy emission and process emission.

Foundation models make AI more scalable by consolidating the cost and effort of model training by up to 70%. The most common use of foundation models is in natural-language processing (NLP) applications. However, when adapted accordingly, foundation models enable organizations to successfully model complex industrial processes accurately, creating a digital twin of the process. These digital twins capture multivariate relationships between process variables, material characteristics, energy requirements, weather conditions, operator actions, and product quality. With these digital twins, we can simulate complex operating conditions to get accurate operating set points for process “sweet spots.” For example, the cement kiln digital twin would recommend the optimal fuel, air, kiln speed and feed that minimizes heat energy consumption and still produces the right quality of clinker. When these optimized set points are applied to the process, we see efficiency improvements and energy reductions that have not been seen or realized before. The improved efficiency and SEC not only translate to EBITDA value, but also reduced energy emission and process emission.